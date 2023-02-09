Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'

The actress is trying out a new shaggy hairstyle.

Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!



The model, 56, recently took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle that featured shaggy bangs, or as she likes to call it—trauma bangs.



Trauma bangs is a term that stems from the third season of Netflix 's hit series, Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins , 33, whose titular character went through a breakdown while trying to decide whether or not to move back to Chicago or remain in Paris. She rehearsed the conversation she would have with her boss in the mirror before she proceeded to chop her hair off.



The photo Crawford shared captured her taking a mirror selfie as she donned a seemingly black bra. Her locks appeared to be pulled back into a half-up-half-down hairstyle with her new bangs being at the forefront of the snap.



"Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing!✂️" the model captioned the photo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Crawford's new look garnered plenty of attention, and the internet is seemingly divided on whether the "trauma bang" look is for her or not.



Michelle Pfeiffer shared emojis 😮😂 to express her reaction to the model's new hairdo.



Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin seemingly preferred the model's old look, writing, "Noooo your hair is perfection already"



Actress Christa Miller , best known for her role as Kate O'Brien on The Drew Carey Show, shared her strong opinion, writing, " No bangs! You will like them for a day and then hate!"



“Just get the clip-on ones. Less traumatic,” General Hospital actress Tia Carrere suggested.



While some people weren't feeling the trauma bangs, others were in full support of the model, writing, "So many rude comments. I just gave myself bangs…it’s such a fun hairstyle. You can pull off anything!"



Crawford recently launched an age-proof hair care system through her cosmetics label Meaningful Beauty. The line includes shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp treatment that strengthens, smooths, and softens the hair while “increasing shine, resilience, and bounce.”

“Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too,” Crawford told InStyle in an interview published on Friday , Feb. 3. “I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn’t aware that the texture was going to change.”



While it's unclear if the model will keep the bangs, we're excited to see her experiment with new hairstyles!