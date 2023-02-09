Yahoo plans to lay off 20% of workforce: reports

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, plans to lay off more than 20 percent of Sunnyvale-based internet platform Yahoo’s workforce–more than 1,600 employees–were announced, Axios reported .
These layoffs will consist of about 50 percent of Yahoo’s current ad tech unit’s staff, CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios.
The layoffs are reportedly part of a major restructuring of the company’s digital advertising unit as it ceases to try and directly compete with Meta and Google. Lanzone added that the layoffs have nothing to do with any financial challenges the company is facing.
