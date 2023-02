KOLO TV Reno

Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal By Kevin Sheridan, 8 days ago

By Kevin Sheridan, 8 days ago

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The ...