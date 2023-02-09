Steve Cohen still wants to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day with a gigantic check

Bobby Bonilla Day has become a holiday of sorts for baseball fans.

The New York Mets bought out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla’s contract back in 2000. Instead of paying him up front, however, the Mets agreed to make those $1.19 million payments for a span of 25 years – from 2011 to 2035. Bonilla collects those checks annually on July 1st.

Mets owner Steve Cohen proposed an idea to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day back in 2020 and tweeted about it on July 1st last year as well. He may have plans to do even more in the coming years.

Cohen sat down with Howie Rose for an exclusive interview on the “ Mets’d Up ” podcast and shared what a Bobby Bonilla Day celebration may look like.

“I’m still thinking about Bobby Bonilla Day,” Cohen said (27:36 in player above). “We’d have to design it but I’m telling you it’d be fun. We’d love to have Bobby do it.

“He travels around with his son, who’s a terrific golfer, so hopefully his schedule can make it work,” he continued. “But if he can’t do it this year, I’ll be on him next year.”

Rose is envisioning a big ceremony on the field with a gigantic check, and Cohen is fully on board.

“I got to find a big piece of cardboard for that big check. It’s got to be big, though,” he said. “And then let him figure out how to carry it home.”

A Bobby Bonilla Day would not only be great for Mets fans but baseball fans everywhere.

“Let’s just have fun with it. It’s become almost an iconic day,” Cohen said. “Why not just go with it and enjoy it and make it fun?”

While this has just started as an idea, it may be something that Bonilla is willing to do.

“I think Bobby is thinking about it and considering it,’ Cohen said. “I’ve had a few conversations with him, so we’ll see.”

Mark your calendars, July 1st will be here before you know it.

