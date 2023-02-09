Funeral services set for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving

Funeral services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Monday, Feb. 13.

Krause Funeral Home says visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, in Brookfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr.

Funeral service set for Officer Jerving

A vigil will also be held for Officer Jerving on Friday at Silver Spring Church of God. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 7333 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Milwaukee Police Officer Jerving died Tuesday after trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery. Police say Officer Jerving and his partner were working on the city's far north side when their suspect, 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson, drove away.

Milwaukee Police Peter Jerving

Thompson was seen again on the city's south side near 14th and Cleveland. There was a foot chase and a struggle. During the struggle, both Officer Jerving and Thompson were shot. The suspect died at the scene. Officer Jerving later died at Froedtert Hospital.

Officer Jerving, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, was 37 years old and had served on the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Last year, he received an MPD Lifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim "during extremely dangerous conditions."

Submitted

There are several ways you can help if you're looking to pay respects to Officer Jerving.

President of the Milwaukee Police Association Andrew Wagner says the Fallen Heroes Fund is where people can donate if they want to help the family of the fallen officer. A GoFundMe fundraiser was also created to help Officer Jerving's long-time partner, Megan. You can donate here.