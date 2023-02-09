During Dwight Detour, Dominique Discovers Eden

Paul Bass Photo Mid-morning at the oasis: Dominique and Bamboo Thursday in Rainbow Park.

Dominique decided to turn right a block sooner than usual on her way home. She walked by a rainbow and entered a new world.

That happened a week and a half ago. Dominique turned right from Howe Street onto Edgewood Avenue rather than onto Chapel. She encountered a sign atop a fence for ​“Rainbow Park.”

She gazed through the gate upon a winding wonderland of flora and brick pathways woven into a lot squeezed between multi-family homes. In a year and a half living three blocks away, she had never noticed it before.

Thursday morning Dominique was back in the park relaxing on a bench while her schnauzer poodle Bamboo explored the winter plants. She has returned to the park almost every day since that chance discovery. It has become her ​“restorative” morning routine before beginning her day as a Yale law student.

She has also been bringing her friends there to introduce them to the park, which neighbors created in the 1990s and have maintained ever since.

“Something made me turn down the street and I was like, ​‘What is this? It is amazing!’” Dominique (who asked not to have her last name mentioned) said during a Rainbow conversation on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program. ​“The sign just drew me in. It’s beautifully laid out, all the plants.”

The park reminds her of similar pocket parks in reclaimed vacant lots in her native South Side of Chicago, ​“so that felt familiar, but I hadn’t seen one that beautiful yet.”

In her studies, Dominique came across a similar unexpected discovery in the fall that has set her on a new path.

It came in a class on ​“healthy housing” in which students are paired with local nonprofits. Dominque was assigned Beulah Land Development Corporation. She’s working with the group on an as-yet-unannounced affordable-housing project. The experience has focused her on pursuing a career in affordable housing.

The conversation wrapped up as Bamboo followed Dominique out of the park. Dominique was headed to a meeting with a prospective student she’s helping through the ​“Access to Law School” program, enabling others to discover their own new life paths.

Antillean Rocks

Meanwhile, another new world was emerging two blocks down Edgewood on Day Street, where a Carabetta Companies construction crew transferred a final pile of rubble from what used to be the Antillean Manor housing cooperative …

… into a Rockster impactor …

… to be crushed and hauled away, leaving the property ready for construction of a new apartment complex.

The above video shows the work underway.

