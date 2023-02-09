Open in App
Honolulu County, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Ways to protect yourself from falling boulders

By Chevy Chevalier,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1k1o_0ki3bfFl00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big boulders slamming into houses are concerning people who are wondering how they can protect themselves and their property.

Over the last week and a half, there have been at least three rock falls across Oahu.

Over that time, two huge boulders slammed into houses and falling big boulders closed a section of Kamehameha Highway .

Although the exact causes have not been determined for these rockfalls, the recent rain may have been one of the causes.

This morning on Wake Up 2Day, Geologist Professor Emeritus Steve Martel from the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Hawaii joined us on Wake Up 2Day to explain how people can figure out if they are in danger, and how to fix problem areas.

Steve said the first thing is for people to understand where they are and if they live near a hill or cliff that might produce rock falls. These boulders can weigh thousands of pounds and can move up to 100 miles per hour.

He said it’s like a semi-truck crashing into your home because there is a lot of energy with it.

Residents can be proactive by getting a professional to examine the area around their house to see if they are in danger. If they are, things can be done to reduce the risk. Walls can be built to stop the rocks and special fencing can also be used to keep rocks from damaging their home or harming someone inside.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Honolulu, HI
HI-EMA: Neighbors near Palolo rockfall recommended vacating home
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago
Bird birth control—could that solve the feral chicken problem?
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu residents: Was that an earthquake?
Honolulu, HI2 hours ago
Most Popular
Native sea urchins planted at Kaneohe Bay to combat invasive algae
Kaneohe, HI1 day ago
Hawaii’s operations and closures for Presidents Day
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Honolulu Cookie Company 25th anniversary
Honolulu, HI7 hours ago
Top 10 places tourists visited on Maui in 2022
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Rebuilding after boulders smash into Oahu homes
Aiea, HI3 days ago
Business Matters: Mitch’s Fish Market & Sushi Bar
Honolulu, HI5 hours ago
New TSA checkpoint in terminal one opens
Honolulu, HI2 hours ago
Ruby Tuesday Kapolei, Outback Steakhouse Hawaii Kai closing
Kapolei, HI3 hours ago
Hawaiian Humane Society is Hiring
Honolulu, HI8 hours ago
High surf advisory remains in effect on Valentine’s Day
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
HFD extinguishes building fire in Waipahu
Waipahu, HI2 days ago
Orchard Plantation lottery to help local farmers
Wahiawa, HI2 days ago
Aiea Chop Suey owners heading into retirement
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Aborted takeoff at Kona airport, pilot suffers abrasions
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Hawaiian Electric sees rise in solar installations
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
How to save a life: become an organ donor in Hawaii
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
New wing is ‘a game-changer’ for pediatric heart care
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Parked cars vandalized in Kaimuki
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Officer injured, HPD pursuit from Laie ends in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Deadly hit-and-run at future red light camera site
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Food 2Go — The Pizza Press
Pearl City, HI3 days ago
Vehicle accidents prompt multiple road closures
Honolulu, HI51 minutes ago
Bloomingdale’s Offers An Exclusive Clothing Line To Customers
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
HI-5 recycling event to raise funds for scholarships
Kaneohe, HI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy