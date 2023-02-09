Open in App
Arkansas State
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

AR drug task force leads to 1,000 arrests, $55M in drugs seized

By Jacob Smith,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496JdS_0ki3aIBN00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas drug task force has led to approximately 1,000+ arrests and $55 million worth of drugs seized, a new report revealed on Thursday.

Since November, drug task force officers across the state have joined together to rid drugs from local communities through “Operation Task Force Arkansas” which, on Jan. 25, was revealed to have led to more than 1,200 arrests, confiscation of hundreds of firearms, and more than $55 million worth of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, opioid pills, and other drugs.

“This is a new day in Arkansas,” said Arkansas Drug Director Boyce Hamlet, “We are grateful to our drug task force agents and commanders for their cooperation and leadership. If you are a person that deals fentanyl and opioids in our communities, to our families, and around our children you need to understand the old way of doing business is over.”

Former Benton County deputy fired over sexual assault allegations

According to the report, all 18 operational Drug Task Force units in Arkansas ended the three-month focus with the three-day intense warrants sweep serving 300 total warrants. In the three days, officers were able to confiscate 122 grams of fentanyl, 6,572 grams of meth, 500 prescription pills, 500 counterfeit pills (mostly fentanyl), 79 firearms, and 256 arrests.

In 2023, so far officers have totaled 522 arrests, more than 1.5 million grams of drugs (including 609 grams of fentanyl and nearly 60,000 grams of methamphetamine), and nearly 23,000 pills, all at an estimated value of $21,852,048 in drug confiscations.

For information and treatment and recovery centers in Arkansas, where to dispose of medications, and more, visit www.artakeback.org .

On the website, the Arkansas Opioid Dashboard has a map of the state in which individuals can select counties to reveal each county’s own Opioid Dashboard, which contains information on Peer Recovery Specialists, drug and alcohol statistics, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State
Conway man pleads guilty to felony charge in Jan. 6 riot case
Conway, AR3 hours ago
FBI issues warning of fraud scheme targeting elderly
Little Rock, AR14 hours ago
Arkansas police investigating after person found hanging from a bridge on Valentine's Day
Little Rock, AR6 hours ago
Most Popular
Hazmat teams in Northeast Arkansas prepared following train derailment
Paragould, AR1 day ago
FBI Arkansas’ Most Wanted Criminals, Have You Seen Them?
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Harrison, AR6 hours ago
As Arkansas reaches 1 million COVID cases, people reflect back on the pandemic
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Arkansas State football commit arrested, facing murder charges in Tennessee
Brownsville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy