Open in App
Clive, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Starts Right Here victims will be laid to rest together

By Taj Simmons,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTmCO_0ki3aCt100

DES MOINES, Iowa — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were best friends who died in the Starts Right Here education center shooting last month. The two will be laid to rest this week, and the families say Carr and Dameron will be buried next to each other.

Loved ones mourned Carr and Dameron at their visitation service Wednesday evening. A joint funeral for Carr and Dameron will take place on Thursday.

Their deaths reopened a familiar trauma for Carr’s family. Carr’s father, Richard Lewis, Jr. was shot and killed in Des Moines in February 2008. Lewis was 18-years-old when he was killed and Carr was just an infant.

Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams

“My son, who is in heaven now, was gunned down the same way,” said Nicole Sanders, Lewis’ mother and Carr’s grandmother, at a press conference following Carr and Dameron’s deaths last month. “When I say I am so tired…I am tired.”

Carr and Dameron’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the New Horizon Event Center in Clive.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State
Central Iowa man’s heart recipient’s journey of patience pays off
Des Moines, IA7 hours ago
Central Iowa police, DCI investigating two people found dead under suspicious circumstances
Waukee, IA7 hours ago
Iowa couple accused of abusing adopted son, abandoning him at hospital
Ankeny, IA1 day ago
Most Popular
Is your family eligible to get $500 per month to spend however you want?
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Iowa coach’s recovery from near-fatal injury inspires wrestlers to reach state tourney
Des Moines, IA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy