West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Depression-era recipes with Appalachian roots

By Alexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may have seen some national outlets proclaim that Great Depression-era food is making a comeback due to rising food prices. While some recipes are a little out there for the modern palette—like peanut butter-stuffed onions —some classic Appalachian foods fit right into a Depression-era budget.

Cornbread

Appalachia’s rain and sunshine means a delicious corn crop. While there are plenty of cornbread recipes out there, a depression-era recipe that doesn’t use flour, baking powder or sugar is making a comeback. Click here to get it from Sally’s Baking Recipes .

To make cornbread a little more of a meal, Depression-era cooks would sometimes add sausage links and maple syrup to make a “Sausage Johnnycake.” Click here for the recipe from Taste of Home.

Dandelions

Courtesy: Remont via Wikimedia Commons

According to Eat This, Not That! , dandelion salad became popular during the Depression era because one of its main ingredients is free, as long as you have dandelions growing in your front yard.

Passionately Raw! suggests using one large bunch of dandelion greens, a cucumber and green onion (or, for an extra West Virginia kick, you could use ramps in their place) for the salad as well as a Dijon mustard vinagrette. Click here for the recipe.

To use the flowers and really make it an Appalachian meal, try deep-frying the blossoms and putting them on top of the salad.

Green Tomato Pie

Green tomatoes on the vine. Credit: Uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by Ks.mini and used under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Green tomatoes are good for more than just frying. They can be pie filling, too. Just add some cider vinegar. Click here for the recipe from Taste of Home.

Stack Cake

Apple stack cake Credit: thebittenword.com uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by Flickr upload bot and used under a Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.

Eggs are getting expensive, but this traditional Appalachian dessert recipe from Wood Shed only uses two. Your favorite local apple butter can also be used for the filling.

