Looking for a Super Bowl LVII watch party? Baton Rouge bars, restaurants have food, the big game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this weekend.

The big game is set to kick off in Glendale, Arizona, at 5:30 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 12. It’s an American tradition to watch the game and halftime show with friends and family. Typically, the gathering involves going over to someone’s house who has the biggest TV and snacking on chips and dip during the game. But if you’re itching for an outing, there are plenty of restaurants and bars hosting watch parties.

Multiple Baton Rouge businesses will be airing the game, so you can feel the excitement of every touchdown and field goal with friends, family, beer, burgers and wings.

Bengal Tap Room

This bar has more than 20 TVs to watch the Super Bowl. Bengal Tap Room says it’ll offer game day specials. The kitchen will be serving up its signature burgers, wings, onion rings and more from its full menu of bar eats.

Where : 421 N. Third Street

Happy’s Irish Pub

This downtown watering hole will be offering crawfish trays and drink specials you can eat while watching the game on the big screen. There will be live music before kickoff.

When: Doors open at 2 p.m.

Where : 136 Third Street

Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill

There’s no shortage of screens to catch every play at Ivar’s with a cold drink in hand. There are multiple TVs and a giant screen on the back patio. What is there to snack on during the game? Burgers, cheese fries, wings and more.

Where : 2954 Perkins Road

Squeaky Pete’s

The watch party at this downtown Baton Rouge bar is offering a $20 all-you-can-drink special and $8 wings. There are plenty of drinks on tap and big screens to watch the Big Game at Squeaky Pete’s.

When : Doors open at 4 p.m.

Where : 326 Third Street

The Bulldog

The Bulldog is a go-to for watching football in Baton Rouge. This bar has 81 rolling taps, according to its website. The food menu offers a wide variety of appetizers, burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Where : 4385 Perkins Road

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.