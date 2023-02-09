Villisca Structure Fire

(Villisca) A Villisca Firefighter suffered minor injuries in a structure in Villisca early this (Thursday) morning.

Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 6:49 a.m. for a structure fire at 303 E 5th Street in Villisca. Arriving fire crews faced heavy smoke from the structure owned by Cecil McCuen, of Villisca.

Chief Bruce summoned mutual aid from the Stanton, Grant, and Red Oak fire departments.

No one was in the structure, and firefighters started a defensive exterior ground operation. During the interior attack, and suppression operations, firefighters made an initial knockdown and worked their way through the structure when one Fireman fell through the floor on the second level. Rescue operations started, and the injured Fireman exited the system. The Fireman was treated at the scene and transported by the Villisca Ambulance Service to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. He has been released.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 9:00 a.m.

Chief Bruce says the fire originated in the area of a wood-burning stove. There is significant smoke, water, and fire damage inside the building. The amount of damage is unknown.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County EMA, Montgomery County Communications, Villisca Power, Villisca Public Works, and the American Red Cross all assisted at the scene.

The Villisca Fire Department sends out a heartfelt thank you to all of the agencies that responded, as well as the excellent work on behalf of the Montgomery County Communications Operator.