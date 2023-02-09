Open in App
Springfield, IL
WCIA

New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras

By Danny Connolly,

8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras.

A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have to be equipped with dashboard cameras.

Two EMS workers, Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr., a patient they transported to a Springfield hospital face-down. Both Cadigan and Finley are pleading not guilty. The incident was caught on camera by three Springfield Police officers’ body cameras at the scene.

Earl Moore Jr.’s death inspired Sen. Turner to draft this bill.

“Had it not been for those body cameras, more than likely we wouldn’t have had a real idea of what actually took place during that incident,” Turner said. “Inside the house, as well as outside.”

Bob Hilliard, a lawyer representing Earl Moore Jr.’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, knows Moore’s family would like the bill.

“One way to make sure that it doesn’t happen again, is you have a bill like this, which allows for an objective review of conduct by someone who is not doesn’t have any skin in the game,” Hillard said.

Body camera footage of two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder released

If passed, emergency services would have to start using the cameras one year after the bill is signed into law.

