Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio

By Ryan Dickstein,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4qV_0ki3UCjv00

Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.

The body of 44-year-old Hajid Jordan was discovered January 24 inside a Tesla Model 3 on the lot of a West Columbus business on Hilliard-Rome Road.

Investigators were originally in the area trying to locate another missing person when they came upon Jordan, according to a police report.

A day later the Franklin County, Ohio Coroner's Office ruled Jordan's death a homicide by shooting. Turns out Jordan was reported missing out of Maryland on January 19.

On February 8 detectives with the Columbus Division of Police released surveillance video of two individuals walking away from the car where Jordan's body was found.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-645-0907 or email tkelley@columbuspolice.org.

Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State
Surveillance images key in arrest of 16-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago
Woman Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Most Popular
Family seeks answers after deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Camera shows man chased into Columbus store after being shot
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
North Columbus shooting sees arrest warrant issued for woman
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Teen Busted For Double Shooting Of Woman, Kid In Baltimore: Police
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Metro bus shooting leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
White Oak, MD3 hours ago
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer twice
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Virginia man convicted of running over, stabbing ex-wife to death in Frederick
Frederick, MD14 hours ago
Victim Fought For Days After Being Shot In Head, Baltimore Police Say
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Baltimore County increasing police presence in Towson
Towson, MD5 hours ago
Three teenagers shot in South Linden
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian dies after hit by high-speed car; passenger in critical condition
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Tips wanted in case involving 2021 shooting of child, 2, in northeast Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Teen charged in fatal west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One Dead, Seven Injured In Baltimore Collision, Police Say
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
CPD find victims of the same east Columbus shooting two miles apart
Columbus, OH2 days ago
16-year-old boy arrested in fatal mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
3rd suspect found guilty of October 2021 killing on Pleasant St., Annapolis
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
1 dead, 7 injured after crash in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday night
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Funeral set for mother killed after West Baltimore shooting, crash
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Arrest warrant issued to woman for a South Linden shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Theft Suspect Fight Back, Taunt Walmart Employees
Whitehall, OH14 hours ago
15-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Olde Towne East resident upset over new police policy on abandoned cars
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police: Teen can’t remember where, when she was shot last year
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Violent Valentine's Day in Baltimore leaves at least one dead, six injured
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Valentine's Day crash on Lord Baltimore Drive leaves man dead in Woodlawn
Woodlawn, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy