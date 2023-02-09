Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio

Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.

The body of 44-year-old Hajid Jordan was discovered January 24 inside a Tesla Model 3 on the lot of a West Columbus business on Hilliard-Rome Road.

Investigators were originally in the area trying to locate another missing person when they came upon Jordan, according to a police report.

A day later the Franklin County, Ohio Coroner's Office ruled Jordan's death a homicide by shooting. Turns out Jordan was reported missing out of Maryland on January 19.

On February 8 detectives with the Columbus Division of Police released surveillance video of two individuals walking away from the car where Jordan's body was found.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-645-0907 or email tkelley@columbuspolice.org.

Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

