Open in App
Riverside, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Mother of Riverside children found ‘severely’ malnourished pleads not guilty

By WHIO Staff,

8 days ago

A Riverside mother accused of “serious child abuse” has made her first court appearance Thursday.

Maleah Henry-Reed, 20, appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning for her scheduled arraignment.

News Center 7 was in court when Henry-Reed appeared before a judge. There, Judge Mary Wiseman entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Henry-Reed, along with 25-year-old Dustin Shade, were indicted last month on four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acTel_0ki3U8IG00

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riverside parents indicted after children found ‘severely’ malnourished

As News Center 7 previously reported, Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on Jan. 17 because the child was sick.

The child was immediately taken by ambulance to Dayton Children’s Hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The 15-month-old was so malnourished that she weighed less than 10 pounds, which is closer to what a 15-week-old child would weigh, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

The medical staff at Dayton Children’s notified the Riverside Police Department about the critical condition of the child because they suspected abuse, Heck said Friday.

After obtaining a search warrant of Henry-Reed and Shade’s home, the officers met Shade, who was holding the couple’s five-year-old son. The boy was taken to the hospital and was also found to be severely malnourished, only weighing about 20 pounds.

>> RELATED: Not guilty plea entered for Riverside father accused of ‘serious child abuse’

Officers also noted that the couple’s home was a “mess” and “smelled like urine.”

Henry-Reed’s bond was set at $500,000, but she previously posted bond and has been out of jail since her indictment.

Shade previously pleaded no guilty and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Henry-Reed is scheduled to appear in court again week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH
Victim identified after deadly Dayton shooting
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
Coroner IDs Dayton man killed in Thursday shooting
Dayton, OH10 hours ago
Police investigating after Dayton shooting leaves 1 dead
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
Most Popular
Arrest made in connection Katelyn Markham cold case
Fairfield, OH4 hours ago
Butler County woman with dementia considered endangered missing person
Fairfield, OH16 hours ago
Xenia woman who lied about romance scam sentenced to prison
Xenia, OH15 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing Butler County man found safe, Missing Endangered Adult Alert cancelled
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Instead of police, mediators roll to the scene
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Six dead in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
Arkabutla, MS10 hours ago
Russells Point woman charged with six counts of forgery
Russells Point, OH13 hours ago
UPDATE: Arrest made after Clark State College bomb threat
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Teen admits guilt for role in fatal Fairfield hotel shooting
Fairfield, OH2 days ago
Louisiana police officer charged in shooting death of unarmed man
Shreveport, LA23 hours ago
1 injured in Beavercreek police officer-involved crash; Arrest made
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Woman identified after being ‘ambushed’ in deadly Fairfield Township shooting
Hamilton, OH1 day ago
Woman in Ohio told to ‘sound white’ when making a nail appointment; Charged conspiring to place arson device in salon
Monroe, OH1 day ago
Missing Butler County woman found safe
Fairfield, OH1 day ago
Troy man charged following chase
Troy, OH1 day ago
Sheriff's office suspends two deputies for trying to hide involvement in Tyre Nichols' death
Memphis, AL1 day ago
1 injured in North Avondale shooting
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Dayton man who fled, almost hit officer sentenced to 5 years prison
Lima, OH2 days ago
Trotwood man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for federal drug crimes
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
Parents take issue with middle school’s handling of assault on their daughter
Jamestown, OH1 day ago
Dayton police, investigating shots fired call, find 1 victim
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘I can see the person that stole it;’ Insurance employee helps police track down stolen medical van
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police: 3 injured in Westwood crash
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy