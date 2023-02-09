Open in App
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday

By Samantha Byrd,

8 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 78th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday.

It has been held the second weekend of February since 1946.

It is also a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo, with contestants from several states competing.

The Silver Spur Rodeo supports the youth and many charities in the community of Yuma, Arizona.

The rodeo kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday and continues throughout the weekend.

Tickets are available online at yumarodeo.com .

