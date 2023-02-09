Open in App
Sportsnaut

Maple Leafs sign D Conor Timmins to extension

By Sportsnaut,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWn7G_0ki3Pxg500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHHdV_0ki3Pxg500

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a two-year extension Thursday for defenseman Conor Timmins.

The average annual value of the contract is $1.1 million.

Timmins, 24, has one goal and 11 assists in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

The Ontario native has 19 points in 59 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Maple Leafs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Blackhawks end 3-game skid by beating Senators in OT
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Streaking Blues brace for stern test from Avalanche
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
Hurricanes, Capitals revved up for outdoor game
Raleigh, NC9 hours ago
Wild edge West-leading Stars in shootout
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Knights, Lightning ready for heavyweight battle in desert
Tampa, FL12 minutes ago
Zach Parise lifts Islanders over Penguins
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Panthers aim to continue surge vs. Predators
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Red Wings visit Kraken in search of 6th straight victory
Detroit, MI52 minutes ago
Timo Meier trade talks drawing bidding war as San Jose Sharks look to sell
San Jose, CA18 hours ago
Red Wings extend win string to 4, beat Oilers in shootout
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy