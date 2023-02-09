Maple Leafs sign D Conor Timmins to extension

Change location
By Sportsnaut,
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a two-year extension Thursday for defenseman Conor Timmins.
The average annual value of the contract is $1.1 million.
Timmins, 24, has one goal and 11 assists in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
The Ontario native has 19 points in 59 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Maple Leafs.
