Harvey Weinstein Victim in L.A. Criminal Trial Files Rape Lawsuit

The woman whose testimony led to Harvey Weinstein ’s second rape conviction in December filed a civil suit against the disgraced producer on Thursday.

The European model, who has been identified as Jane Doe #1 in court proceedings, has alleged that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her after barging into her room at the Mr. C Hotel in February 2013.

She had not previously joined the dozens of women who have sued Weinstein for sexual assault or harassment. In 2021, a bankruptcy court approved a settlement that resulted in a $17 million payout from insurance funds to more than 50 accusers.

The lawsuit, filed in L.A. Superior Court, accuses Weinstein of sexual battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks compensation for physical and mental pain and suffering, loss of earnings, and the cost of medical and psychological treatment.

Jane Doe #1 was one of four women whose allegations were at the heart of Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial last fall. After 10 days of deliberations, the jury convicted Weinstein of three charges, all related to Jane Doe #1. He was acquitted on one count, and the jury was divided on three other charges.

Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence on his New York conviction on sexual assault and rape charges in 2020. He is due to be sentenced in the L.A. case on Feb. 23. Prosecutors have asked Judge Lisa B. Lench to sentence him to the maximum 24 years, and asked that the sentence run consecutively with his New York sentence.

Weinstein’s lawyers have asked for a new trial, arguing that at least two jurors have said they would not have voted to convict if they were aware of certain evidence that was excluded from the trial.