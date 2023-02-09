Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Another Columbus-area Bed Bath & Beyond joins store closings

By Mark Feuerborn,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsERG_0ki3MJ3y00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will only be one Bed Bath & Beyond left in Columbus after the company updated its closing list with 150 additional stores.

The location at 3750 Easton Market, near Easton Town Center, was already set to shut down as part of a group of stores announced at the end of January. Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to also shutter the shop at 1717 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington, according to the new list of closings obtained by CNN.

The lone Bed Bath & Beyond that will be left in the Columbus metro will be located at 3708 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. The corporation has been teetering on bankruptcy and narrowly avoided it by offering preferred stock and warrants to buy its common stock. Bed Bath & Beyond gained $1 billion in funding through the sales, which will be used to pay off loans it had defaulted on.

The corporation’s two other side brands, buybuy BABY and Harmon Beauty, also suffered losses. It has planned to close five of the infant stores while completely shuttering Harmon . In total, the chain intends to keep 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores along with 120 buybuy BABY stores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

