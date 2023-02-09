'I'm forever in debt to this guy': Travis Kelce reflects on relationship with brother, football career

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Travis and Jason Kelce will be making history this weekend as the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

And while they will be rivals on the field, the two are as close as ever.

Earlier this week, Travis revealed how he got kicked off his college football team at the University of Cincinnati for, as he put it, "having a little bit too much fun off the field."

When that happened, he said it was older brother Jason who was there for him.

"When I got removed from the team I got my scholarship took,” Travis said. “So I was actually staying with my brother, I was in his room in his house, kind of like two brothers growing up living in the same room.”

He explained he wasn't paying rent and his brother helped provide him food.

“So I was literally living off him for, for quite a while down there and he was, he was my lifeline,” Travis said.

Travis says he worked hard every day to do the right things and get back on the right track and through it all, Jason went to bat for him.

He said Jason went into the Cincinnati coach's office and talked to numerous coaches and people on staff to try and give him another chance to be on the team.

“I'm forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name, you know, just putting his honor on the line to give me another chance,” Travis said.

“And so when I say I I owe it all to him, I really do."