Honda recalling 114,000 vehicles over rearview camera issue

There’s no doubt that sometimes looking back is hard.

But if you’re in a recent model Honda Fit or HR-V, it might be darn near impossible, at least through the rearview camera.

The automobile company is recalling over 114,000 vehicles because of a circuit error that might keep the camera from displaying when the car’s engine is started with a key.

The recall affects all Honda Fits released in the model years 2018-2020 and Honda HR-V’s from the model years 2019-2022.

The camera issue can be fixed by a software update at any Honda dealership free of charge.

Owners affected by the recall will be notified by mail in March.