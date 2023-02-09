Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a robbery. When police arrived, the male suspect was gone and officers spoke to the store clerk.

The clerk told police the man entered the store wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black facemask only showing his eyes. He grabbed a canister of Pringles and had the item scanned by the clerk. Once the till drawer opened, the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money inside the drawer.

The clerk gave the suspect the bills, which he put inside a backpack. The man then left the store with police unaware if he drove away or left on foot. Additionally, the clerk told police the same suspect came to the store the night before and appeared to be casing the business for a robbery. Photos captured on surveillance video of the suspect can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

