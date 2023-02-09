2 Teams Reportedly Talked To The Warriors About James Wiseman

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers have talked to the Golden State Warriors about James Wiseman.

UPDATE: Wiseman has been traded to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA trading deadline is just over an hour away, and there are likely more deals (and even more rumors) that will be reported.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports! , the Golden State Warriors have talked with both the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers about a deal for former second-overall pick James Wiseman.

Via Fischer: "Golden State has also been in trade discussion regarding James Wiseman with both Portland and San Antonio today, sources said."

Wiseman is only 21 years old, and he has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career.

He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury and has played sparingly this year.

His current averages are 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest in 21 games (and he's averaging just 12.5 minutes of playing time).

The Warriors have won the NBA Championship four times in the last eight seasons, so they need players that can help them win right now.

That said, moving on from Wiseman could be tough, considering he has so much potential (and was such a high draft pick).

The Spurs are in rebuilding mode, so he would be a great fit for them because he'd have plenty of chances to develop.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers need more help for Damian Lillard to make a run to the postseason.

Right now, the Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

They are only 1.5 games back of the fourth seed.