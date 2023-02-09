Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

2 Teams Reportedly Talked To The Warriors About James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwqNC_0ki3EtgS00

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers have talked to the Golden State Warriors about James Wiseman.

UPDATE: Wiseman has been traded to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA trading deadline is just over an hour away, and there are likely more deals (and even more rumors) that will be reported.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports! , the Golden State Warriors have talked with both the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers about a deal for former second-overall pick James Wiseman.

Via Fischer: "Golden State has also been in trade discussion regarding James Wiseman with both Portland and San Antonio today, sources said."

Wiseman is only 21 years old, and he has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career.

He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury and has played sparingly this year.

His current averages are 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest in 21 games (and he's averaging just 12.5 minutes of playing time).

The Warriors have won the NBA Championship four times in the last eight seasons, so they need players that can help them win right now.

That said, moving on from Wiseman could be tough, considering he has so much potential (and was such a high draft pick).

The Spurs are in rebuilding mode, so he would be a great fit for them because he'd have plenty of chances to develop.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers need more help for Damian Lillard to make a run to the postseason.

Right now, the Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

They are only 1.5 games back of the fourth seed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green Made Golden State Warriors History On Tuesday Night
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo's Amazing Interaction Is Going Viral
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status In Bucks-Bulls Game
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2015 NBA Champion
Dallas, TX2 days ago
LaMelo Ball Is The 2nd Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Utah Jazz Waive Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Boston Celtics Make Big Head Coach Announcement On Thursday
Boston, MA1 day ago
Kevin Durant's Heartfelt Answer When Asked To Sum Up His Time With The Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Phoenix Suns Officially Sign Former 8th Overall Pick
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Miami Heat Interested In Adding NBA Champion Forward?
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami Heat Reportedly Bring In Former 4th Overall Pick For A Workout
Miami, FL12 hours ago
2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule Of Events
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
Bulls And Pacers Injury Reports
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
James Wiseman's Status For Pistons-Celtics Game
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Khris Middleton's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Bulls
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly "Kicking The Tires" On This 5x NBA All-Star
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Mavs And Nuggets Injury Reports
Denver, CO2 days ago
Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Cavs-76ers Game
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Recent 76ers Player Reportedly Claimed By Spurs
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy