Open in App
Kansas City, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Kansas Citians are regaining power Thursday following outages from surprise snowfall

By Kynala Phillips,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175l51_0ki3CzlY00

The number of Evergy customers without power around KC is down from about 8,000 earlier this morning to about 1,600 people as of 11 a.m., according to Evergy .

The utility said restoration times are delayed because of the inclement weather. In Johnson County, more than 4,100 customers lost power. More than 700 customers were without power in Jackson County. Here’s a map of where those outages are in the area.

In Cass County, around 530 customers were without power, and around 300 customers lost power in Platte County. Two outages also left around 70 customers without power in Kansas City, Kansas this morning, according to the city’s Board of Public Utilities. Here’s an outage map for BPU customers.

Independence Power and Light reported no outages .

HOW TO REPORT AN OUTAGE

If you are currently experiencing a power outage, report it to Evergy by calling 800-544-4857 if you are in Kansas or 888-544-4852 if you are in Kansas City or Western Missouri. You can also report an outage online here .

To report an outage to the BPU call 913-573-9522 or report online here. To report an outage in Independence Power and Light call 816-325-7550.

DURING THE OUTAGE

  • Report the outage to Evergy or your respective utility provider by using the numbers above.

  • Check in on your neighbors, especially those who live alone.

  • Only run generators as directed by the manufacturer and permitted by your residence.

  • NEVER run a generator indoors.

  • NEVER leave open flames like a gas stove or candles unattended.

AFTER THE OUTAGE

  • Report any downed power lines in your area to Evergy.

  • If a power line may pose a danger to the public, call 911 to report it.

  • NEVER approach a downed or damaged power line. Assess your property and document any damage.

  • Check in with loved ones once regular communication is restored.

  • If you or someone else is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To contact city services, call 311.

  • To contact Evergy’s customer service division, call 888-471-5275 on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

WHAT TO DO BEFORE AN OUTAGE

  • Charge any external battery packs for a backup source of power.

  • Ensure your flashlights and other appliances have working batteries.

  • Charge your electronic devices like cell phones, laptops and tablets.

  • If the water supply in your home relies on electricity, fill empty containers with any water you may need during an outage.

  • Make a communication plan with loved ones in case landline phones and wifi are disrupted by a power outage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State
Several KC-area school districts announce closures due to winter storm forecast Thursday
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas Black history offers much more than just Brown v. Board of Education | Opinion
Topeka, KS19 hours ago
Can you smoke weed at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City?
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular
Winter precipitation ends in Kansas City, snow possible in afternoon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Icy roads expected in Kansas City Thursday morning as winter storm continues
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City International Airport reopens airfield after brief closure due to weather
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Light ice, slick roads predicted in Kansas City metro on Thursday morning: NWS
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
The Johnson County Whole Foods is relocating. Here’s the superstore that’s moving in
Overland Park, KS13 hours ago
‘This is our parade’: Kansas City workers begin mass cleanup after Chiefs celebration
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
MO bill empowers governor to appoint special prosecutors to cities with high homicide rates
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pedestrian struck, killed walking across Kansas City’s Heart of America Bridge
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Wine, beer, spirits superstore coming to Kansas City. Maybe another for Johnson County
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Wintry mix expected overnight to bring freezing rain, snow across Kansas City metro
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘All right, all right.’ KC may change ‘ridiculous’ tax refund policy for remote workers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City area health code violations: China Buffet Mongolian BBQ, Anton’s, more
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
‘A sham’? Developer asks bus agency for tax breaks after KC Council denied millions
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Wednesday night
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Icy roads cause critical crash in northeast Kansas City Thursday morning, police say
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Your Olathe News will soon be digital only. Enjoy a weekly newsletter for free
Olathe, KS19 hours ago
Kansas City school slated to close as charter revoked for poor academic performance
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Too much Chiefs in Kansas City media this week? We don’t win the Super Bowl every day | Opinion
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
One killed Wednesday afternoon in Northland crash on I-435: Kansas City police
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Which was bigger? Compare photos of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023, 2020 parades
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Live updates: KC fans overjoyed at Chiefs parade: ‘It doesn’t get any more special’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
There’s nothing punny about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Kansas City — or is there? | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Police investigate impairment after pickup truck rolls over pedestrian in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Was your car towed at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade? Here’s how to get it back
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Why Kansas City is poised for more post-Super Bowl trips to Union Station: podcast
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Fundraiser launched for family of Kansas City police officer who was killed in crash
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy