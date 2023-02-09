Kansas Citians are regaining power Thursday following outages from surprise snowfall

The number of Evergy customers without power around KC is down from about 8,000 earlier this morning to about 1,600 people as of 11 a.m., according to Evergy .

The utility said restoration times are delayed because of the inclement weather. In Johnson County, more than 4,100 customers lost power. More than 700 customers were without power in Jackson County. Here’s a map of where those outages are in the area.

In Cass County, around 530 customers were without power, and around 300 customers lost power in Platte County. Two outages also left around 70 customers without power in Kansas City, Kansas this morning, according to the city’s Board of Public Utilities. Here’s an outage map for BPU customers.

Independence Power and Light reported no outages .

If you are currently experiencing a power outage, report it to Evergy by calling 800-544-4857 if you are in Kansas or 888-544-4852 if you are in Kansas City or Western Missouri. You can also report an outage online here .

To report an outage to the BPU call 913-573-9522 or report online here. To report an outage in Independence Power and Light call 816-325-7550.

DURING THE OUTAGE

Report the outage to Evergy or your respective utility provider by using the numbers above.

Check in on your neighbors, especially those who live alone.

Only run generators as directed by the manufacturer and permitted by your residence.

NEVER run a generator indoors.

NEVER leave open flames like a gas stove or candles unattended.

AFTER THE OUTAGE

Report any downed power lines in your area to Evergy.

If a power line may pose a danger to the public, call 911 to report it.

NEVER approach a downed or damaged power line. Assess your property and document any damage.

Check in with loved ones once regular communication is restored.

If you or someone else is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To contact city services, call 311.

To contact Evergy’s customer service division, call 888-471-5275 on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

WHAT TO DO BEFORE AN OUTAGE