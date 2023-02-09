Open in App
Poulsbo, WA
Kitsap Sun

One dead in North Kitsap crash caused by medical emergency

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun,

8 days ago

A Poulsbo woman died Saturday night in a one-vehicle collision on Gunderson Road after she suffered a "medical emergency," according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 71-year-old Kathryn Mears, of Poulsbo.

Mears, the only occupant of the vehicle, had been driving east on Gunderson Road at the time of the incident. The vehicle crossed the road's center line and struck an embankment at about 6:30 p.m., sheriff's spokesman Kevin McCarty said in a statement. People pulled the woman from the vehicle and performed CPR for about five minutes until first responders arrived and continued attempting life saving measures. She did not survive.

The roadway near its intersection with Miller Bay Road was closed for about 90 minutes while investigators worked at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: One dead in North Kitsap crash caused by medical emergency

