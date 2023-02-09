PNJ's Basketball Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders during postseason play

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-point makes as the boys and girls basketball teams are approaching February.

Is your team missing from the PNJ Basketball Leaderboard?

Leaders entering Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

(Played 50 percent of games)

Boys Basketball

Scoring

Joshua Whitehurst, Pine Forest - 21.6

Quincy Williams, Pensacola Christian Academy - 21.4

Ethan Jarrell, Pensacola Christian Academy - 18.0

Tyquan Gilchrist, Escambia - 17.3

Brian Harris, Pensacola - 16.8

Max Schneidt, Gulf Breeze - 16.8

Tristan Watson, Jay - 15.6

Darius Cunningham, Navarre - 14.9

Lucas Mathews, Central - 14.8

Ozell Purifoy, Pine Forest - 14.5

Rebounds

Tristan Watson, Jay - 9.7

Keyon Stoutemire, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy - 9.1

Devante McDonald, L.E.A.D. Academy - 9.0

Randall Burno, West Florida - 8.7

Darius Cunningham, Navarre - 8.7

Andrew Johnson, Pensacola Christian Academy - 7.5

Kamari Bowers, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy - 7.3

Kaleb Wiggins, West Florida Baptist Academy - 7.3

Matthew Meyn, L.E.A.D. Academy - 7.0

Solomon Sutton, Pensacola Catholic - 7.0

Keith Gardner, Milton - 6.9

Assists

Andrew Johnson, Pensacola Christian Academy - 7.7

Darius Cunningham, Navarre - 4.5

Max Schneidt, Gulf Breeze - 4.3

Noah Harold, L.E.A.D. Academy - 4.2

Keyon Stoutemire, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy - 4.2

Lumon May Jr., West Florida - 4.0

Ethan McDonald, Jay - 3.4

Stewart Brown, West Florida Baptist Academy - 3.2

Christopher Reynolds Jr., Lighthouse Private Christian Academy - 2.9

Ja’quarious Whiting, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy - 2.8

Steals

Kaleb Wiggins, West Florida Baptist Academy - 4.0

Keyon Stoutemire, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy - 3.6

Malachi Johnson, Escambia - 2.9

Andrew Johnson, Pensacola Christian Academy - 2.8

Treveon Durant, Tate - 2.5

Joshua Whitehurst, Pine Forest - 2.5

Ethan Jarrell, Pensacola Christian Academy - 2.4

Lucas Williams, Tate - 2.4

Lumon May Jr., West Florida - 2.2

Jayden Riley, West Florida Baptist Academy - 2.2

Max Schneidt, Gulf Breeze - 2.2

Made three-point goals

Ethan Jarrell, Pensacola Christian Academy - 89

Brian Harris, Pensacola - 70

Lucas Mathews, Central - 59

Quincy Williams, Pensacola Christian Academy - 53

Matthew Johnson, Pensacola Christian Academy - 51

Stewart Brown, West Florida Baptist Academy - 50

Kyle Shirley, L.E.A.D. Academy - 49

Korey Catchings, West Florida - 48

Jonah Forrest, Navarre - 40

Sawyer Moore, West Florida Baptist Academy - 36

FHSAA Rankings (as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023)

Gulf Breeze (13.952) - fifth in Region 1-6A, 14th in Class 6A, 68th overall

Booker T. Washington (12.617) - third in Region 1-5A, 12th in Class 5A, 85th overall

Tate (11.319) - seventh in Region 1-6A, 21st in Class 6A, 119th overall

Jay (9.333) - second in Region 1-1A, sixth in Class 1A, 154th overall

Pine Forest (5.921) - 10th in Region 1-5A, 40th in Class 5A, 232nd overall

Escambia (2.740) - 11th in Region 1-5A, 49th in Class 5A, 296th overall

Pace (2.169) - 18th in Region 1-6A, 58th in Class 6A, 311th overall

West Florida (1.966) - 13th in Region 1-4A, 46th in Class 4A, 319th overall

Pensacola Christian Academy (1.711) - 10th in Region 1-3A, 50th in Class 3A, 328th overall

Navarre (-0.434) - 24th in Region 1-6A, 69th in Class 6A, 381st overall

Pensacola (-1.011) - 16th in Region 1-4A, 61st in Class 4A, 405th overall

Milton (-1.463) - 25th in Region 1-6A, 78th in Class 6A, 419th overall

Pensacola Catholic (-5.532) - 16th in Region 1-3A, 76th in Class 3A, 513th overall

Central (-8.998) - 10th in Region 1-1A, 33rd in Class 1A, 569th overall

Northview (-15.482) - 13th in Region 1-1A, 45th in Class 1A, 632nd overall

Girls Basketball

(Played 50 percent of games)

Scoring

Niylia Wilkins, Pine Forest - 19.8

Adyson Adams, Pensacola Catholic - 17.7

Tiana Mumphery, West Florida Baptist Academy - 16.7

Autumn Boutwell, Central - 16.4

Makenna Enfinger, L.E.A.D. Academy - 14.6

Zion Perkins, Pensacola - 14.4

Lydia Adams, Pensacola Christian Academy - 14.3

Lila Jacobs, Gulf Breeze - 13.4

Aisley Shields, Pace - 13.2

Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington - 13.1

Rebounds

Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington - 10.5

Piper Tieman, Gulf Breeze - 10.4

Harmony Stafford, Navarre - 8.3

Camryn Spangler, West Florida - 7.9

Ellisyn Johnson, Pensacola Christian Academy - 7.8

Gracelynn Jernigan, Central - 7.0

Kamryn Lay, L.E.A.D. Academy - 6.3

Mylee Trimble, Pensacola Christian Academy - 6.3

Niylia Wilkins, Pine Forest - 6.3

Lily Mathews, Central - 6.2

Madalyn Grimes, Jay - 6.2

Assists

Sophia Harold, L.E.A.D. Academy - 5.0

Ashten Dickerson, Pace - 3.9

Shania Beeks, West Florida - 3.7

Skyy Beeks, West Florida - 3.2

Adyson Adams, Pensacola Catholic - 3.0

Autumn Boutwell, Central - 2.9

Presley Hawthrone, Jay - 2.9

Alexandra Hatcher, Central - 2.6

Lila Jacobs, Gulf Breeze - 2.6

Jayla Rudolph, Pine Forest - 2.5

Aisley Shields, Pace - 2.5

Steals

Sophia Harold, L.E.A.D. Academy - 5.3

Emily Harold, L.E.A.D. Academy - 5.0

Serenity Cundiff, Pensacola Catholic - 3.4

Lydia Adams, Pensacola Christian Academy - 3.3

Adyson Adams, Pensacola Catholic - 3.2

Addison Johnson, West Florida Baptist Academy - 3.0

Autumn Boutwell, Central - 2.9

Ashten Dickerson, Pace - 2.9

Niylia Wilkins, Pine Forest - 2.9

Aisley Shields, Pace - 2.7

Made three-point goals

Makenna Enfinger, L.E.A.D. Academy - 79

Autumn Boutwell, Central - 71

Aisley Shields, Pace - 48

Aniya Jackson, Pine Forest - 41

Jakya Brewton, West Florida - 40

Lily Mathews, Central - 39

Niylia Wilkins, Pine Forest - 39

Adyson Adams, Pensacola Catholic - 35

Alyssa Clark, Pace - 33

Tiana Mumphery, West Florida Baptist Academy - 28

FHSAA Rankings (as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023)

Pine Forest (11.031) - fifth in Region 1-5A, eighth in Class 5A, 90th overall

Jay (10.750) - third in Region 1-1A, sixth in Class 1A, 98th overall

Pace (10.157) - eighth in Region 1-6A, 25th in Class 6A, 108th overall

Navarre (9.335) - ninth in Region 1-6A, 26th in Class 6A, 115th overall

Booker T. Washington (7.548) - seventh in Region 1-5A, 14th in Class 5A, 145th overall

Milton (3.631) - 17th in Region 1-6A, 51st in Class 6A, 232nd overall

West Florida (3.347) - 10th in Region 1-4A, 36th in Class 4A, 241st overall

Central (2.138) - seventh in Region 1-1A, 16th in Class 1A, 267th overall

Gulf Breeze (0.716) - 21st in Region 1-6A, 63rd in Class 6A, 296th overall

Pensacola (0.473) - 14th in Region 1-4A, 51st in Class 4A, 302nd overall

Pensacola Catholic (-3.770) - 12th in Region 1-3A, 56th in Class 3A, 391st overall

Escambia (-7.941) - 21st in Region 1-5A, 70th in Class 5A, 465th overall

Northview (-11.306) - 14th in Region 1-1A, 38th in Class 1A, 525th overall

Tate (-15.171) - 26th in Region 1-6A, 100th in Class 6A, 564th overall