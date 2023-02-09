Open in App
A fugitive billionaire just auctioned off $3.2 million worth of luxury handbags — see highlights from his prized collection

By Avery Hartmans,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4co2fZ_0ki39jNy00
A crocodile Birkin handbag, though not one of the bags that was sold at the Sotheby's auction.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

  • Billionaire Joseph Lau sold $3.2 million worth of luxury handbags at a Sotheby's auction.
  • The Hong Kong mogul has been a fugitive since 2014, when he was convicted of bribery and money laundering.
  • Lau is a prolific collector who's purchased roughly 1,500 Hermès bags, Bloomberg reported.

A Hong Kong billionaire just sold $3.2 million worth of Hermès and Chanel handbags at auction.

The auction, hosted by Sotheby's, included 77 handbags from the collection of Joseph Lau, a property developer worth roughly $6 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Titled "the Visionary Collection of Joseph Lau," the auction was part one of a two-part event, the second of which will take place in July, according to Sotheby's .

The collection included one Chanel bag and 76 Hermès bags, including both the iconic Birkin and Kelly styles. The highest bid went to a "Bleu Jean" crocodile Birkin bag produced in 2006, which features 18K white gold and diamond hardware — the bag sold for 1.52 million HKD, or about $194,000, according to Sotheby's website.

Other top sellers included a rose mini Kelly bag and another blue crocodile Birkin, both of which sold for 1,206,500 Hong Kong dollars, or about $154,000.

Collections of luxury handbags like Lau's could be a smart investment, as their volatility is low and returns could reach mid-single-digits, according to a 2022 Credit Suisse study .

And Lau is a prolific handbag collector: He's purchased over 1,500 Hermès bags as gifts over the years, and his family still owns more than 1,000, a representative for Lau told Bloomberg . Lau's collection includes several bags designed by legendary designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, who served as creative director for Hermès from 2004 to 2010. The bags produced during Gaultier's tenure are "highly coveted," according to Sotheby's.

Lau's collection extends beyond handbags to diamonds — including a $53 million 12-carat blue diamond — and art by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bloomberg reported.

In 2014, Lau was convicted of money laundering and bribery by a Macau court and sentenced to five years in prison, but he's avoided serving time by avoiding travel to the island, which doesn't have an extradition pact with Hong Kong. Lau has auctioned off other pieces in his collection over the years, including $20 million worth of art and fine wine .

Take a look at some of the top sellers from Lau's most recent auction:

Bleu Jean Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 25 18K White Gold and Diamond Hardware, 2006 — about $194,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBdwE_0ki39jNy00

Sotheby's

Rose Bonbon Shiny Porosus Crocodile Mini Kelly 20 I Gold Hardware, 1997 — about $154,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Me3I_0ki39jNy00

Sotheby's

Limited Edition Bronze Chèvre Metallic Kelly 25 Sellier Gold Hardware, 2005 — about $129,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWmws_0ki39jNy00

Sotheby's

Limited Edition Orange H and Chocolat Gulliver Kelly Doll Quelle Idole Palladium Hardware, 2000 — about $57,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ob14_0ki39jNy00

Sotheby's

Limited Edition Ebene Box, Veau Doblis and Shearling Teddy Kelly 35 Retourne Palladium Hardware, 2005 — about $52,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P1KN_0ki39jNy00

Sotheby's

Rouge Garance Clemence and Multicolor Fringe Birkin 35 HSS Palladium Hardware, 2009 — about $73,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J570x_0ki39jNy00

Sotheby's

Read the original article on Business Insider
