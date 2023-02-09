A fugitive billionaire just auctioned off $3.2 million worth of luxury handbags — see highlights from his prized collection

The collection included one Chanel bag and 76 Hermès bags, including both the iconic Birkin and Kelly styles. The highest bid went to a "Bleu Jean" crocodile Birkin bag produced in 2006, which features 18K white gold and diamond hardware — the bag sold for 1.52 million HKD, or about $194,000, according to Sotheby's website.
Other top sellers included a rose mini Kelly bag and another blue crocodile Birkin, both of which sold for 1,206,500 Hong Kong dollars, or about $154,000.
Collections of luxury handbags like Lau's could be a smart investment, as their volatility is low and returns could reach mid-single-digits, according to a 2022 Credit Suisse study .
And Lau is a prolific handbag collector: He's purchased over 1,500 Hermès bags as gifts over the years, and his family still owns more than 1,000, a representative for Lau told Bloomberg . Lau's collection includes several bags designed by legendary designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, who served as creative director for Hermès from 2004 to 2010. The bags produced during Gaultier's tenure are "highly coveted," according to Sotheby's.
Lau's collection extends beyond handbags to diamonds — including a $53 million 12-carat blue diamond — and art by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bloomberg reported.
Take a look at some of the top sellers from Lau's most recent auction:
Bleu Jean Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 25 18K White Gold and Diamond Hardware, 2006 — about $194,000 Rose Bonbon Shiny Porosus Crocodile Mini Kelly 20 I Gold Hardware, 1997 — about $154,000 Limited Edition Bronze Chèvre Metallic Kelly 25 Sellier Gold Hardware, 2005 — about $129,000 Limited Edition Orange H and Chocolat Gulliver Kelly Doll Quelle Idole Palladium Hardware, 2000 — about $57,000 Limited Edition Ebene Box, Veau Doblis and Shearling Teddy Kelly 35 Retourne Palladium Hardware, 2005 — about $52,000 Rouge Garance Clemence and Multicolor Fringe Birkin 35 HSS Palladium Hardware, 2009 — about $73,000 Read the original article on Business Insider
