Change location
See more from this location?
Charleston, SC
fox13memphis.com
Chick-fil-A to test its first plant-based entrée - a cauliflower sandwich
By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,8 days ago
By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,8 days ago
Chick-fil-A, known best for its breaded chicken sandwiches, is testing a new menu item, a breaded cauliflower sandwich. The plant-based entrée will be tested at...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0