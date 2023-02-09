Open in App
Rhode Island State
See more from this location?
popville.com

66 year-old killed after being struck by a car while walking around a “construction zone” on Rhode Island Ave, NE

By Prince Of Petworth,

8 days ago
“Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the 600...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Police say mother's fatal 90-foot fall from Niagara Falls with her son is not believed to be an accident
Niagara Falls, NY13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy