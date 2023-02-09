Open in App
Enfield, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield officials honor Black History Month

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer,

8 days ago
Buy Now Ujima African American Alliance board members, from left, include Secretary Melissa Woodyard, Chairman Chad E. Woodyard, cultural literacy arts advisor Nzima Hutchings, and Treasurer Rosalind Swift. Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer

ENFIELD — The town is working toward a greater recognition and appreciation of all community members, part of which is celebrating Black History Month.

FUNDRAISER: Ujima African American Alliance will host a program featuring African-American authors from Connecticut from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle Road.

CONCERT: Opera House Players and Enfield Congregational Church partnership will provide music and poetry performed by local artists at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 1295 Enfield St.

To that end, Mayor Bob Cressotti this week shared with the Town Council a proclamation he wrote honoring February as Black History Month.

