Tennova Healthcare is opening a new facility in Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at Tennova Family Medicine - Pleasant View have a broad range of training that includes Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Geriatrics. With special emphasis placed on prevention and primary care of entire families, services include: adult, children and women’s health care, physicals for sports, school and work, and specialist referrals.

Office hours are Monday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment online, visit bit.ly/familymedicinepleasantview

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Tennova Medical Group adds family location in Pleasant View