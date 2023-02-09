NWA weekend in Tampa features ‘Nuff Said’ PPV with a return of WWE alum Kevin Kiley facing EC3
By Jim Varsallone,
8 days ago
For the first time in 6 1/2 years, Kevin Kiley Jr. (WWE alum Alex Riley) wrestles a singles match.
He is an integral part of a big card during the NWA “Nuff Said” pay-per-view via FITE TV on Saturday from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa.
“The Rare Breed” Kevin Kiley battles another WWE alum EC3 there in a city where both trained during their WWE days. They learned at that WWE Training Center in Tampa which also housed Florida Championship Wrestling. Kiley is a former FCW champion.
Prior to the WWE Performance Center across I-4 in Orlando.
Here is my video interview with Kiley, discussing NWA, Billy Corgan, the “Nuff Said” PPV, WWE, FCW, Tampa, The Miz, football, NWA Champ Tyrus and more.
Kiley, 41, a former NCAA Division I quarterback for Boston College who had a tryout with the CFL Montreal Alouettes, turned his attention to the sport and the entertainment of pro wrestling, following those gridiron days.
During his WWE journey, he worked with a Who’s Who of talent, especially The Miz. He even teamed with John Cena and Randy Orton in a six-man tag.
In the ring he had his ups and downs, but outside the ring, Kiley beat Chris Jericho and The Miz for the role of Steel Horse on the Nextflix series “GLOW.”
Kiley’s dad is Kevin Kiley, a national sportscaster and talk show host, working for FOX Sports Radio, TBS/TNT, Westwood One, WTEM in Washington, and WQAM in Miami. His father is a University of Wyoming grad.
Kiley the son did some commentary of his own for WWE on “Superstars,” “Main Event” and “NXT.”
Currently, he joins Tyrus (WWE alum Brodus Clay) on “The Wise Man” podcast via FOX News Radio. That prompted a return to wrestling for Kiley; even if it’s just one or two times.
The pay-per-view will be followed by two days of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA tapings at the WEDU Television studio also in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 13. The Sunday taping is currently scheduled to be a matinee before the ‘Big Game’ the same day.
About the NWA
Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world.
In 2017, international recording artist William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) purchased the NWA with the intention of reinventing the brand for the modern era whilst honoring the legacy of its heyday in the 1980s.
Beginning with the critically-acclaimed Ten Pounds Of Gold docu-series, the NWA has since expanded its programming to include two weekly broadcasts (NWA Powerrr & NWA USA) which are available for free on the NWA YouTube Channel and six annual pay-per-views which can be purchased on the FITE TV streaming platform.
Comments / 0