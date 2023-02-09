NWA weekend in Tampa features ‘Nuff Said’ PPV with a return of WWE alum Kevin Kiley facing EC3

For the first time in 6 1/2 years, Kevin Kiley Jr. (WWE alum Alex Riley) wrestles a singles match.

He is an integral part of a big card during the NWA “Nuff Said” pay-per-view via FITE TV on Saturday from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa.

“The Rare Breed” Kevin Kiley battles another WWE alum EC3 there in a city where both trained during their WWE days. They learned at that WWE Training Center in Tampa which also housed Florida Championship Wrestling. Kiley is a former FCW champion.

Prior to the WWE Performance Center across I-4 in Orlando.

Here is my video interview with Kiley, discussing NWA, Billy Corgan, the “Nuff Said” PPV, WWE, FCW, Tampa, The Miz, football, NWA Champ Tyrus and more.

Kiley, 41, a former NCAA Division I quarterback for Boston College who had a tryout with the CFL Montreal Alouettes, turned his attention to the sport and the entertainment of pro wrestling, following those gridiron days.

During his WWE journey, he worked with a Who’s Who of talent, especially The Miz. He even teamed with John Cena and Randy Orton in a six-man tag.

In the ring he had his ups and downs, but outside the ring, Kiley beat Chris Jericho and The Miz for the role of Steel Horse on the Nextflix series “GLOW.”

Kiley’s dad is Kevin Kiley, a national sportscaster and talk show host, working for FOX Sports Radio, TBS/TNT, Westwood One, WTEM in Washington, and WQAM in Miami. His father is a University of Wyoming grad.

Kiley the son did some commentary of his own for WWE on “Superstars,” “Main Event” and “NXT.”

Currently, he joins Tyrus (WWE alum Brodus Clay) on “The Wise Man” podcast via FOX News Radio. That prompted a return to wrestling for Kiley; even if it’s just one or two times.

Tyrus is a regular on “Gutfeld” on the FOX News channel; it’s the No. 1 late night talk show, ahead of Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Noah (who is no loner on “The Daily Show”) and more.

FYI: The name NWA “Nuff Said” is based on current NWA Champ Tyrus, who uses it as his catchphrase, and had a show by the same name on the Fox News streaming network Fox Nation.

NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Card

NWA Champ Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona (no one allowed at ringside).

NWA Women’s Champ Kamile vs. Angelina Love . (no DQ)

NWA National Heavyweight Champ Cyon (with Austin Idol ) vs. Homicide .

NWA Junior Heavyweight Champ Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton ) vs. Alex Taylor (with Danny Dealz). This is Taylor’s Champions Series cash-in match.

“The Rare Breed” Kevin Kiley vs. EC3 .

Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch .

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder (Singapore cane match).

NWA Tag Team Champs La Rebelión ( Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf ) vs. Blunt Force Trauma ( Carnage and Damage ) (with Aron Stevens ).

NWA Women’s Tag Team Champs Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) vs. The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade).

The NWA “Nuff Said” pay-per-view is available exclusively through Fite TV. It is available for pre-order for $24.99.

The live pre-show will be available for free on the NWA YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. EST.

Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra .

Dak Draper and Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake “Bulletproof” Troop (with Chris Silvio, Esq.).

Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max the Impailer.

Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo.

The pay-per-view will be followed by two days of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA tapings at the WEDU Television studio also in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 13. The Sunday taping is currently scheduled to be a matinee before the ‘Big Game’ the same day.

More Upcoming NWA

For the first time of the modern era, the NWA is headed to Mexico as part of the “World is a Vampire Festival” on March 4 in Mexico City.

Wrestlers from the NWA will take on luchadors from Lucha Libre AAA with several NWA titles scheduled to be defended.

Details and ticket information for all events are available at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com .

