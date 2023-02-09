Open in App
Harvey, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank

By Kylee Bond,

8 days ago

HARVEY, La. ( WGNO ) — A family of four is dead on the West Bank Thursday morning after an apparent murder-suicide, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.

When deputies arrived, they found four people dead inside the home:

  • 20-year-old man
  • 14-year-old boy
  • A mother and a father (ages unclear)

Detectives believe the woman is the biological mother of both sons and the man is both the stepfather of the 20-year-old and the father of the boy. The man is also believed to have been a former police officer.

The sheriff says the 911 call was indicative that the shooting was possibly a murder-suicide. The caller reportedly told the operator that the family could ‘no longer live like this,’ the family’s dog could be found in the backyard, and that responders would find four bodies when they arrived at the home.

It’s unknown how many shooters were involved in the incident.

The sheriff suggested that the incident may have been financially motivated, saying the state of the house was ‘pretty deplorable’ and that the lights in the home would not turn on.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting. The Jefferson Parish Coroner is expected to release the names of the victims upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the family.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

