Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Community Center collecting donations for victims of the earthquakes

By Ben Mitchell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIRN7_0ki30tHt00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two catastrophic earthquakes has left a wake of destruction in Turkey and Syria. According to the AP, more than 19,800 people have died, and the death toll is still on the rise. International governments and relief organizations have responded by sending financial aid and emergency supplies, and rescue teams from around the globe are providing assistance.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In the Capital Region, the Albany Community Center is collecting donations for the victims of the earthquakes. Urgent items needed are blankets, diapers, baby formula, boots, women’s hygiene products, winter coats, winter clothes, winter gloves, winter hats, and winter scarves. All donations should be new or in “like new” condition.

Donations can be dropped off between 12 and 5 p.m. at the Albany Community Center at 460 Aiken Ave in Rensselaer. The last day for donations is February 17. The Albany Community Center also suggests placing small notes inside the donations to help give victims hope. Online donations can also be made at this link .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Albany, NY15 hours ago
$300K grant given to emergency energy assistance program
Albany, NY1 day ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 13-17
Albany, NY1 day ago
Most Popular
Miss United States visits Meals on Wheels in Bennington
Bennington, VT11 hours ago
Parents, Saratoga leaders work together on homeless shelter proposals
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
New program offers more resources for Schenectady employee homebuyers
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Blood drive coming to Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Free Narcan training offered in Saratoga County
Wilton, NY16 hours ago
City of Glens Falls Police Department welcomes four new officers
Glens Falls, NY10 hours ago
Cohoes promotes four members of its fire department
Cohoes, NY2 days ago
Fort Edward man arrested for public lewdness at YMCA
Fort Edward, NY3 hours ago
Glens Falls looks to train lifeguards
Glens Falls, NY10 hours ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should non-handicapped people use the handicapped button?
Albany, NY19 hours ago
Another local rescue dog accepted into K9 academy
Albany, NY2 days ago
Nani’s Iced Tea cuts ribbon in downtown Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
Cider Belly temporarily closes N. Pearl Street location
Albany, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Friday, February 17
Albany, NY18 hours ago
Crews working on transformer fire in Menands
Menands, NY1 day ago
Resident illegally shoots coyote in Washington County, per ECO
White Creek, NY1 day ago
Mixed feelings as Lark St. makeover set to start in April
Albany, NY2 days ago
Pasta dinner fundraiser held for South High Marathon Dance
Wilton, NY3 hours ago
Wilton Fire Department hosts pasta dinner fundraiser
Wilton, NY2 days ago
Get your tastebuds ready for Glens Falls Wing Fest
Glens Falls, NY11 hours ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Feb. 17-19
Albany, NY1 day ago
Grant applications open for Stillwater organizations
Stillwater, NY1 day ago
New businesses coming to Clifton Park
Clifton Park, NY3 hours ago
OCM: local cannabis sales expected “in the coming weeks”
Albany, NY1 day ago
Lake George eyeing storefront window restrictions
Lake George, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy