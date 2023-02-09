Open in App
Trade Street reopened after Lexington authorities investigate gas leak, building collapse

By Christopher Leach,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaUlP_0ki300GX00

Authorities are investigating a building collapse and gas leak on Trade Street off of Leestown Road in Lexington.

Trade Street was closed to traffic while the fire department conducted an investigation , according to a tweet from the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The traffic management center said the road reopened at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Multiple fire units are on the scene, the center said.

The initial call to authorities was for a reported building collapse. When firefights arrived, they discovered a gas leak, Maj. Derek Roberts said.

Roberts said high winds caused the front side of a building to fall over and strike a gas line.

No injuries were reported and nearby buildings have been evacuated.

This story will be updated.

