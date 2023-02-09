A new yoga studio is coming to this Sacramento neighborhood. Here’s when and where it opens

A new yoga studio is coming to Sacramento.

The YogaSix franchise has locations throughout California and across the United States, including locations in Elk Grove, Roseville and El Dorado Hills. A new location is set to open in Land Park, at 4700 Freeport Blvd., in April.

Husband and wife duo Alain Delani and Kia Vu own the hot yoga chain.

“Kia and I are super excited to be here in the community,” Delani said. “And just, thank you for the love and support that the community has shown us.”

Pre-opening events will kick off in mid-February and will be exclusively available to founding members, Delani said.

Founding members get 25% off the $136 monthly rate, and instead get locked in at a $102 monthly rate with no contract. Founding members can sign up on the Land Park Y6’s website .

Y6 is a hot yoga studio. The Land Park Y6 yoga location will offer two hot classes and four that are in a “comfortable climate,” Delani said.

