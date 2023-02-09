Health facility worker helps teen run away, then sexually assaults them, NC cops say

A health care worker is accused of helping a teenager run away from a treatment facility and then raping sexually assaulting the teen at her home, North Carolina officials say.

Lenoir County deputies said they arrested Therese Dominique Dove at her home Tuesday, Feb. 7. She’s charged with two counts of sexual activity by custodian after deputies said she had a sexual relationship with a teen.

Dove helped a 17-year-old run away from Nova Behavioral Healthcare in Kinston — where she was employed, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The teenager was reported as a runaway from Nova on Friday, Feb. 3. Deputies did not identify the teen or disclose their gender.

After helping the teen leave the facility, Dove let them stay at her home, deputies said. While the teen was staying with Dove, the two had a “sexual relationship,” deputies said.

Nova Behavioral Healthcare did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Kinston is about 80 miles southeast of Raleigh.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom .

