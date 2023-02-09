Open in App
Mobile, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police

By Tom Ingram,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wT8q7_0ki2ukPo00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police.

Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

READ NEXT: The latest local headlines from WKRG News 5

Police said they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound at the 7000 block of Gloster Court just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

WKRG News 5 on Wednesday spoke with a neighbor who lives two houses down from where the shooting took place. She told us that she and her husband heard about 10 shots.

The neighbor also told News 5 that this subdivision is usually quiet and she never would’ve expected something like this would happen.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mobile, AL
Several malnourished dogs found inside U-Haul, man arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL9 hours ago
Murder suspect knew victim, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Daphne PD searching for Mobile man who allegedly exposed himself at YMCA
Daphne, AL6 hours ago
Most Popular
1 shot & killed on Schillinger Rd. Friday night, suspect in custody: Semmes Police Chief
Semmes, AL4 hours ago
Man arrested for trespassing, found with weapons, THC laced candies: Semmes Police
Semmes, AL10 hours ago
Man allegedly attempts to steal catalytic converter, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mail carrier faces DUI charge after wreck in Spanish Fort
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
Mobile police investigating homicide on Orange Street, teen found dead
Mobile, AL2 days ago
2 arrested in connection to Semmes shooting, victim in critical condition: Mobile Co. Sheriff
Semmes, AL2 days ago
Bond set for bulldozer joyride suspect
Foley, AL2 days ago
Mobile cold case murder suspect arrested in California back on the gulf coast
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Florida woman sentenced to 53 years in jail for organizing death of her child’s father
Cantonment, FL1 day ago
New information in Foley murder as bond set for accused killer
Foley, AL2 days ago
3 Daphne men arrested for overnight armed robbery in Escambia Co.
Daphne, AL2 days ago
West Mobile car dealership victim of sophisticated theft ring
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Crash on I-65 near Cottage Hill slows northbound traffic
Mobile, AL4 hours ago
Man hits trooper’s car on chase across the Causeway: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Distracted drivers cause accidents with Mobile Police motorcycles during Mardi Gras: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
23 animals removed from feces covered home, 4 arrested for child neglect
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Tower fire at Holcim cement plant in Theodore
Theodore, AL23 hours ago
Crew of Columbus, Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated roll in downtown Mobile, Pensacola Friday: Mardi Gras 2023
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Coast Guard cracking down on illegal charters in Gulf of Mexico
Mobile, AL8 hours ago
Fairhope residents say nearby road work creating safety concerns in neighborhood
Fairhope, AL12 hours ago
8-year-old from Mobile wins big buck photo contest
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Spanish Fort baseball opens season amidst ongoing AHSAA, umpire pay dispute
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
Maids of Jubilee rolls through Fairhope for the 39th year: Mardi Gras 2023
Fairhope, AL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy