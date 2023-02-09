Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

1 dead, 2 injured after fire, explosion at SF home

By Terisa EstacioAlex Baker,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W18LH_0ki2qQZK00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An explosion at a home in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District Thursday morning led to a three-alarm fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue. That fire has now been contained, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department . One person was killed, one civilian has been seriously injured and a firefighter suffered minor injuries but is in stable condition, SFFD also said.

Three homes have been damaged as a result of the fire. Evacuations have been ordered from 1730-1750 22nd Avenue. All other residents of the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue have been ordered to shelter in place. Video from the scene showed firefighters battling and the blaze and seemed to indicate that at least one home had been partially destroyed.

Officials first responded to reports of an explosion just before 9:30 a.m. Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the SF Fire Department confirmed that an explosion destroyed the home where it occurred and damaged the homes on either side of it.

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

The explosion also blew out windows and doors of surrounding homes, along with car windows up and down the street. Baxter said firefighters entered the exploded home on reports of a person being inside but were unable to locate anyone. Baxter said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. A tweet from the SF Department of Emergency Services advised people to avoid the area of 1749 22nd Avenue. More than 100 firefighters responded to the incident, according to Baxter.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Initially, the entire block was given an evacuation order. That order was lifted around 12 p.m. With emergency crews are on the scene, people were advised to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes. The Red Cross also responded to the fire and will meet with the displaced residents, it tweeted. “Please avoid the area as this is an active, dangerous scene,” the tweet also said.

A PG&E spokesperson told KRON4 that they are working closely with local officials. The cause of the fire and subsequent fire are under investigation, according to fire officials.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA
Weekend sideshow with nearly 150 on scene shuts down Bay Bridge eastern span
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Teen arrested after BART rider assaulted, pepper sprayed, robbed
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
SF-bound United flight nearly plunged into ocean: report
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Most Popular
Outdoor pizza oven starts structure fire in Tracy
Tracy, CA1 day ago
Early-morning house fire in Martinez kills resident; 1 rescued
Martinez, CA2 days ago
20 vehicles burglarized in single night in Pleasant Hill neighborhood
Pleasant Hill, CA2 days ago
Fatal pedestrian crash on SB I-680 in Walnut Creek Thursday morning, CHP says
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Fairfield Police search for missing couple
Fairfield, CA1 day ago
Victim in deadly Novato train crash identified
Novato, CA4 days ago
Woman dies at Santa Rita Jail, 3rd person in a month
Dublin, CA3 days ago
Gas station clerk assaulted in Placer County
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Antioch Police Take 4 Hours to Respond to Hillcrest Taphouse Burglary Call
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680
San Jose, CA4 days ago
2 arrested after burglary of cannabis store
Pacifica, CA4 days ago
Man Arrested for Methamphetamine and Suspected Theft
San Ramon, CA2 days ago
Bay Area Costco Customers Upset as Popular Fridge Staple Disappears from Shelves without Warning
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Wife of Pasadena doctor accused of driving Tesla with family over cliff does not want husband prosecuted
Pasadena, CA3 days ago
Two men arrested for allegedly robbing the same business twice in one month
Fairfield, CA1 day ago
Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose
San Jose, CA7 days ago
California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Fairfield, CA9 days ago
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
Truckee, CA8 days ago
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
San Pablo, CA8 days ago
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect sobs in court during hearing on media access
Half Moon Bay, CA7 days ago
Fairfield Police make multiple arrests, issue dozens of citations during DUI checkpoint
Fairfield, CA5 days ago
Disappeared without a trace: Alice Ku never returned from her 2019 trip to Taiwan. Was she murdered?
Mountain View, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy