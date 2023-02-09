Open in App
Whitehall, OH
WDTN

Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio Speedway

By Orri Benatar,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmQbM_0ki2mOKu00

WHITEHALL, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a robbery. When police arrived, the male suspect was gone and officers spoke to the store clerk.

The clerk told police the man entered the store wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black facemask only showing his eyes. He grabbed a canister of Pringles and had the item scanned by the clerk. Once the till drawer opened, the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money inside the drawer.

The clerk gave the suspect the bills, which he put inside a backpack. The man then left the store with police unaware if he drove away or left on foot. Additionally, the clerk told police the same suspect came to the store the night before and appeared to be casing the business for a robbery. Photos captured on surveillance video of the suspect can be seen below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKvQa_0ki2mOKu00
    Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3r6Q_0ki2mOKu00
    Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GrrC_0ki2mOKu00
    Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

