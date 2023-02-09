Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Water main project causing lane closure on busy Centerville street

By Carlos Mathis,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqKvO_0ki2lLiw00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling through a portion of a busy road in Centerville will see delays starting Monday.

The City of Centerville says starting on Monday, Feb. 13, crews will work to connect the water main to the new fire station.

Centerville Schools provides children’s mental health resources

The crews will have one lane of traffic blocked on East Franklin Street between Lake Glen Court and Westpark Road. Two lanes of traffic on the roadway will be kept open for traffic to flow through the area.

If you expect to commute through the area starting on Monday, you should expect delays and are encouraged to drive carefully.

The project is expected to last until mid-week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State
Portion of Monument Avenue closing for installation project in Dayton
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
2 hospitalized after crashing into tree in Dayton
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Dayton attempts to deter aggressive geese from Water Reclamation Plant
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular
Railroad repair causes detour for Champaign County commuters
Mechanicsburg, OH11 hours ago
Fire crews respond to Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati to close intake from Ohio River amid East Palestine derailment
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Darke County church reopening after September closure
Ansonia, OH1 day ago
Officials urge caution after potential weather threat
Dayton, OH1 day ago
1K+ AES Ohio customers affected by outage
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Bus driver shortage cancels classes for Ohio school
Liberty, IN1 day ago
Missing Butler County man found safe
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Miami County Home and Garden Show returns for 2023
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
1 injured in Beavercreek police officer-involved crash; Arrest made
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Semi overturns in Troy, blocks SR-41 West
Troy, OH2 days ago
Police investigating after Dayton shooting leaves 1 dead
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Victim identified after deadly Dayton shooting
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Wright brothers’ 1905 aircraft proposed as Ohio’s official state plane
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to update East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH16 hours ago
Man crashes in Dayton after nonexistent police chase
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Here’s your chance to help guide the city of Kettering
Kettering, OH14 hours ago
Premier Health distributing toiletry items from donation drive
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
Ohio senators visit train derailment site, call for accountability
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Family of Donovan Lewis files lawsuit against Columbus police
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Over $170K worth of equipment stolen, recovered at Dayton home
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Son’s death spotlights pitfalls in Ohio’s traffic law and marijuana use
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Police respond after man shot in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Clark State: Arrest made following reported bomb threat
Springfield, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy