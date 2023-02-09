Water main project causing lane closure on busy Centerville street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling through a portion of a busy road in Centerville will see delays starting Monday.

The City of Centerville says starting on Monday, Feb. 13, crews will work to connect the water main to the new fire station.

The crews will have one lane of traffic blocked on East Franklin Street between Lake Glen Court and Westpark Road. Two lanes of traffic on the roadway will be kept open for traffic to flow through the area.

If you expect to commute through the area starting on Monday, you should expect delays and are encouraged to drive carefully.

The project is expected to last until mid-week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.