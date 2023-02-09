Former Buckeyes WR Dimitrious Stanley Passes Away at 48

Former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a longtime battle with cancer.

It was announced Thursday that former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley passed away after his near four-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 48 years old.

According to a GoFundMe set up by friend and former teammate Tyson Gentry, the cancer spread to Stanley's pelvic area. Supporters can still donate to the GoFundMe which has raised $26,135 of its $100,000 goal.

Stanley was first diagnosed in 2019. Per his GoFundMe, he briefly went into remission before the cancer unfortunately returned later on.

Stanley played at Worthington High School prior to his career at Ohio State from 1993-96. In his career, he totaled 63 catches for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His senior season, Stanley became a team-best pass-catching option for former quarterbacks Stanley Jackson and Joe Germaine, leading the Buckeyes with 43 receptions, 829 receiving yards and 13 scores.

Following his college career, he played in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League.

Stanley started his foundation, Brave Men Inc , as its call tag is that "Real men talk about health!" Stanley's hope was to raise awareness by "gaining knowledge through our research and sharing this valuable information with the public."

Donations can be made to Brave Men Inc which will help the fight against prostate cancer.

