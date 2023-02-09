Open in App
Paulding County, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Paulding day care owner arrested again as child cruelty charges pile up

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

8 days ago

A Paulding County woman who ran a day care out of her home was arrested a second time on a bevy of child cruelty charges after investigators reviewed evidence from her security cameras, authorities said.

Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, was out on bond after her arrest in late January related to the alleged abuse of children at the day care, Reach For The Sky Academy, Paulding sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said. Lipsky was booked into the Paulding jail Wednesday on 17 new counts of first-degree child cruelty.

Lipsky is now being held in jail without bond, Henson said.

Paulding day care owner arrested, charged with assaulting children

When she was first arrested Jan. 25, deputies executed a search warrant at Lipsky’s home and obtained seven days’ worth of security camera footage. Henson said her videos showed Lipsky committing acts of abuse against multiple children during that period.

Detectives are working to access more footage from the system to determine if there are more alleged victims, Henson said.

The original investigation began when an anonymous tipster provided video that showed Lipsky abusing multiple children, Henson said. After reviewing that video, deputies arrested Lipsky on one count of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

According to the warrants from Lipsky’s first arrest, she is accused of hitting children in the head with a plastic container, striking them in the face and hitting one child in the face so hard that they fell to the ground.

Copies of the arrest warrants containing Lipsky’s new charges claim that security cameras captured her frequently hitting children in the head and face, and sometimes spanking them. Lipsky is accused of hitting one child, who was a frequent recipient of her alleged abuse, 20 times in the head Jan. 23.

Detectives ask that anyone with additional information contact the Paulding sheriff’s office’s investigations tip line at 770-443-3047.

