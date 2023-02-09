Read full article on original website
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/10 - 2/12)
BOOKED: Richard Fletcher on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Dalton Staudinger on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jeffrey Wiltshire on Stafford County District Court case, bond set at $2,500 C/S. RELEASED: Jason Loss on Great Bend Municipal...
Harm to police dog, aggravated burglary charges for Great Bend man
On Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Prior to officers' arrival, the reporting party was still inside of the residence and locked herself into a room to...
Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted kidnapping
On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a disturbance occurring at the Casey's General Store. Officers and Detectives arrived on scene and located several individuals reporting a...
kfdi.com
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County
OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
Dockum Drugstore Sit-In presented by Prisca Barnes in Barton Co.
The Barton County Historical Society welcomes Prisca Barnes to present on the Dockum Drugstore Sit-In. In 1958, Wichita’s Black students organized and staged a sit-in at Wichita’s Dockum Drugstore, seeking racial equity and an end to segregation. Long denied entry into the city’s movie theaters and restaurants, students exercised their right to peacefully protest over a three-week period at the popular lunch counter.
Barton County family sees benefit of medical cannabis
As the saying goes, choose your battles wisely. But sometimes, it's not a choice at all. Fifteen-year-old Owen Klug was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome, a degenerative form of epilepsy that can cause hundreds of seizures a day. When pharmaceuticals did not work, his parents found hope in hemp oil. With 37 states now offering medical cannabis, and 21 states allowing the drug to be used recreationally, Owen's mother, Kiley, simply wants those same opportunities for her child.
Pretrial hearing date set in case of former cop charged with rape
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer will have its pretrial hearing in April. Following a Wednesday status conference, Judge Daniel Gilligan set the pretrial hearing for Todd W. Allen for April 10 at 8:30 a.m. The formal charges filed against Allen include 17...
Construction underway for new Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend
Construction is underway for a new Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. Wendy's announced last June that the store would be closing for a remodel. The restaurant on 10th Street was demolished shortly after the closing last summer.
Streets selected for repairs; Great Bend has 24th Street on their radar
When it comes to street maintenance and repairs, there will always be more to do. Each year, the City of Great Bend tackles a large resurfacing project along with smaller chip and crack sealing assignments. When the city announced the 2023 street resurfacing project would focus on a two-block stretch...
Barton Community College students named to President’s List for fall 2022
Barton Community College has named 256 students to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this honor students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale. Albert.
United Way of Central Kansas hosting Laundry Love this weekend
The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
Earthquake about 30 miles southwest of Wichita felt by some in the city, report shows
The 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit at 8:29 p.m. Friday night.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County renews Hoffman contract as county counselor
The Barton County Commission has had a full plate in recent weeks, with discussions about the HVAC project at the courthouse to the appointment of Matt Patzner as county administrator. Part of that went into the decision to renew Patrick Hoffman's contract as county counselor, even though his bid was slightly higher than that of Don Anderson.
Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program
Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
Work to begin on bridge replacement southeast of Claflin
L & M Contractors of Great Bend plans to begin work the week of Feb. 13 for the replacement of a bridge deck over Cow Creek on Northeast 70 Road. The bridge is located on NE 70 Road, approximately 1/4 mile west of NE 150 Avenue, or approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Claflin.
Great Bend League of Women Voters honors member's 50+ years
Mary Frances Hogg was honored for her 50+ years of service with the League of Women Voters at their membership meeting on Feb. 7 at the Great Bend Senior Center. She has been a member of both the Great Bend and Salina LWV and held various officer positions. With family...
