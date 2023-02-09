ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/10 - 2/12)

BOOKED: Richard Fletcher on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Dalton Staudinger on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jeffrey Wiltshire on Stafford County District Court case, bond set at $2,500 C/S. RELEASED: Jason Loss on Great Bend Municipal...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted kidnapping

On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a disturbance occurring at the Casey's General Store. Officers and Detectives arrived on scene and located several individuals reporting a...
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

Hutchinson Man Arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Hutchinson Police arrested a man for attempted 1st Degree Murder. Officers on Friday were dispatch to the 1100 Block of East 4th after a report of a shooting. A 49-year-old man on the scene said he was inside his home when he heard several gunshots coming from outside, many of them striking near him and damaging some of his property, but he was uninjured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County

OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Dockum Drugstore Sit-In presented by Prisca Barnes in Barton Co.

The Barton County Historical Society welcomes Prisca Barnes to present on the Dockum Drugstore Sit-In. In 1958, Wichita’s Black students organized and staged a sit-in at Wichita’s Dockum Drugstore, seeking racial equity and an end to segregation. Long denied entry into the city’s movie theaters and restaurants, students exercised their right to peacefully protest over a three-week period at the popular lunch counter.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County family sees benefit of medical cannabis

As the saying goes, choose your battles wisely. But sometimes, it's not a choice at all. Fifteen-year-old Owen Klug was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome, a degenerative form of epilepsy that can cause hundreds of seizures a day. When pharmaceuticals did not work, his parents found hope in hemp oil. With 37 states now offering medical cannabis, and 21 states allowing the drug to be used recreationally, Owen's mother, Kiley, simply wants those same opportunities for her child.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Hoffman contract as county counselor

The Barton County Commission has had a full plate in recent weeks, with discussions about the HVAC project at the courthouse to the appointment of Matt Patzner as county administrator. Part of that went into the decision to renew Patrick Hoffman's contract as county counselor, even though his bid was slightly higher than that of Don Anderson.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program

Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy