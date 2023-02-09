Three-alarm Sunset District fire prompts evacuation of entire SF block

San Francisco firefighters have contained a three-alarm fire in the Sunset District , which prompted evacuations of an entire city block on Thursday morning.

At least one resident sustained burns in the blaze requiring them to be hospitalized, which seemed to originate from a home on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue. on Thursday morning. The fire's cause was unknown as of press time, but the San Francisco Fire Department said three homes were affected and multiple homes had their windows blown out, which would indicate an explosion.

A firefighter was in stable condition after sustaining injuries. Evacuation orders were reduced from the whole block to addresses between 1730 and 1750 22nd Ave.

Firefighters responded at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday following reports of a structure fire and an explosion, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter. Within 20 minutes, the fire grew to three alarms and required more than 100 firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters identified 1736, 1738 and 1742 22nd Ave. as the primarily impacted buildings, although Baxter said the locations "may change at a later time." After initially ordering the whole block to evacuate, fire officials said residents living between 1700 and 1730 22nd Ave., as well as 1750 and 1800 22nd Ave., were ordered to shelter in place.