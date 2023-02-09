ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Three-alarm Sunset District fire prompts evacuation of entire SF block

By San Francisco Firefighters 798/Twitter, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago

San Francisco firefighters have contained a three-alarm fire in the Sunset District , which prompted evacuations of an entire city block on Thursday morning.

At least one resident sustained burns in the blaze requiring them to be hospitalized, which seemed to originate from a home on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue. on Thursday morning. The fire's cause was unknown as of press time, but the San Francisco Fire Department said three homes were affected and multiple homes had their windows blown out, which would indicate an explosion.

A firefighter was in stable condition after sustaining injuries. Evacuation orders were reduced from the whole block to addresses between 1730 and 1750 22nd Ave.

Firefighters responded at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday following reports of a structure fire and an explosion, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter. Within 20 minutes, the fire grew to three alarms and required more than 100 firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters identified 1736, 1738 and 1742 22nd Ave. as the primarily impacted buildings, although Baxter said the locations "may change at a later time." After initially ordering the whole block to evacuate, fire officials said residents living between 1700 and 1730 22nd Ave., as well as 1750 and 1800 22nd Ave., were ordered to shelter in place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Man, 71, injured in South San Francisco suspected hit and run

A 71-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit and run in South San Francisco last week. South San Francisco Police Officers responded to the incident on Feb. 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of El Camino Real after a man was found laying in the road with major injuries. The victim had stopped his bicycle and...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

1 killed, 2 injured in three-alarm Sunset District fire

One person was found dead Thursday evening amid the rubble of a Sunset District residence that was destroyed in a three-alarm fire that prompted evacuations of an entire city block. San Francisco firefighters responded about 9:25 a.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue following reports of a structure fire and an explosion, which authorities later confirmed originated from 1734 22nd Ave., according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Sunset District fire

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday that a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Sunset District fire that destroyed a residential building and killed a woman who lived there. Darron Price, of San Francisco, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the fatal fire, according to San Francisco police. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

East Bay to East Coast: Southwest restores flights from Oakland to major destination

Bay Area travelers will soon have another option when flying to one of the East Coast’s busiest hubs. Southwest Airlines announced on Friday that the airline is restoring its nonstop service from Oakland International Airport to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The airline discontinued the route after Dec., 2020. Flights will operate daily from...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How Bay Area concrete could offer climate change solutions

Concrete is the bedrock of the built environment. It supports the foundations of homes, the bones of office buildings and the sidewalks underfoot. But building cities with concrete has come with significant climate costs. The concrete industry is one of the most polluting in the world, accounting for some 8% of global emissions. If concrete were a country, it would rank third in emissions behind China and the United States. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

It's back: express service on 1 California bus returns

As Mayor London Breed aims to reenergize downtown, one of the key transit lines connecting workers to offices — the 1X California Express — will return on a pilot basis. Breed’s office announced Friday that the often-crowded 1 California bus line will be buttressed with an express route starting Feb. 21. The rollercoaster ride between the Financial District and Outer Richmond will make significantly fewer stops than its sibling, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Woman killed in San Jose hit-and-run; two vehicles sought

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run involving two vehicles in San Jose on Friday morning, and police were searching for the suspects. The collision was reported just after 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, near Cataldi Park, and San Jose Police Department investigators learned the woman was walking across the road when a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound struck her, according to a department statement. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money

The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Caltrain to suspend service between two cities this weekend

A string of service shutdowns that will impact Caltrain are going into effect this weekend and continuing throughout the year. The transit agency announced that there will be no train service offered between San Francisco and Millbrae from Feb. 11-12 as it works to complete Caltrain Electrification construction. Additional closures for other lines will take place on Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, and March 11-12. Caltrain's electrification recently received a portion...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD overtime to complement "Roadmap" for downtown SF

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that coming augmentations to officer overtime will complement Mayor London Breed's plan to "reinvigorate" downtown San Francisco. Breed announced on Thursday during her 2023 State of the City address a multi-step "Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future" intended to reinvigorate the troubled district with several methods, including new tax incentives and increased public safety. In the wake of Breed's announcement, SFPD Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Can AI help fix homelessness in SF?

Can AI help fix San Francisco’s homelessness problem? ChatGPT says it can by providing “data-driven insights and solutions,” often in an effort to prevent homelessness. Los Angeles County concurs. In fact, L.A. is already trying it out. Last year, an AI-enabled program helped county case workers come to the aid of a Palmdale woman who was about to lose her home. The mother of nine was one of thousands on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SF once supported a Marxist labor school

From the San Francisco general strike of 1934, a major catalyst for national trade unionizing, to the recent UC Berkeley academic worker strike, the Bay Area has long been a hotbed of labor activism. Where this history intersects with the arts has been less apparent — but an exhibition at the Tenderloin Museum sheds new light. “Education for Action: California Labor School, 1942-1957,” presented in collaboration with the Labor Archives and Research Center at San Francisco State, focuses on the history of the eponymous trade school, which operated out of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood and featured a robust arts program...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Artists, activists, scientists: SF Public Library's 'Night of Ideas' coming next month

San Francisco Public Library's Main Library will teem with an abundance of nocturnal knowledge next month as part of "Night of Ideas," a worldwide event. The annual affair features a marathon of readings, performances and more at venues in different cities throughout the globe, such as Atlanta, New York, Monterrey, San Juan, Los Angeles and Seattle. Free to the public, San Francisco's "Night of Ideas" takes place March 4 from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide

The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
FILLMORE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In 2022, Breed promised S.F. is not "dying." Did it thrive?

The year was 2022, and San Francisco was on the cusp of an economic recovery. All it needed was for the hordes of at-home workers to return to downtown office buildings, for a growing police department to tackle The Tenderloin’s problems, for a boost in police staffing and a spark in housing development to offset its long-standing affordability problem. Mayor London Breed outlined The City’s challenges in her 2022 State...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in string of San Jose ATM robberies

San Jose police announced on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting several people as they withdrew money from ATMs throughout the city. Diego Mendoza-Ramirez was located allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday and was taken into custody in connection with the string of crimes, which occurred between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30, according to the San Jose Police Department. In that span of...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How S.F. can be more like Paris: Build six-story 'dom-i-cities'

Think of Paris — a city famous for being beautiful and livable with its sidewalk cafes and tree-lined streets. We can bring the spirit of Paris to San Francisco, thanks to my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors unanimously passing our city’s housing element to create 82,000 residential units by 2030. How so? It’s common to see six-story apartment buildings throughout Paris neighborhoods. Yet no one leaves Paris with the impression it’s a terrible place because of housing density. Visitors only remember the wonderful ground...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy