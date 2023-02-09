ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep the umbrella handy today, possible record highs on Friday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it won't be a washout today, but there are a few times where an umbrella will be handy.

NOW: Have an umbrella today. It won't be a washout, but spotty showers throughout the day with a lot of dry time, too. Slight chance for a few mixed showers mid-morning. Otherwise, plain spotty light rain showers.

NEXT: The Pick of the Week is still tomorrow, and the weekend continues trending drier!

FORECAST:

TODAY: Chance for some scattered rain showers mid-afternoon through early evening. Not a washout, but definitely have an umbrella with you today. Turning breezy. Highs around 51 late in the day.

TONIGHT: Spotty shower through around 8 p.m. Then, gradual clearing after midnight. A bit windy overnight with gusts around 25 mph. Lows near 48!!

FRIDAY: PICK OF THE WEEK -- Sun and clouds - a bit windy. Possible new record high. Highs around 56 degrees. PREVIOUS RECORD: 55 (2001). Lows near 34.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 43. Lows near 30.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. Looking dry as a storm looks to stay south. Highs around 44 degrees. Lows around 34.

MONDAY: Morning showers possible. Sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs around 50. Lows near 35.

TUESDAY: VALENTINE'S DAY -- Sun and Clouds. Highs around 53. Lows around 36.

