Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers

Yonkers police have arrested a man suspected in an alleged carjacking Thursday morning in the Bronx.
The NYPD sent out an alert around 8:30 a.m. to look out for a stolen gray minivan.
They say the incident began when the suspect approached a man inside his vehicle and asked for a ride. The man said no and left the vehicle.
The suspect then punched him, took his keys and fled in a Toyota minivan.
The county’s Real Time Crime Center was able to determine that the vehicle had entered Yonkers via Bronx River Road.
County police located the vehicle in a parking garage around Nepperhan and Ashburton avenues.
The suspect was taken into custody inside an apartment building located at 354 Nepperhan Ave.
Police have identified the man as 28-year-old Shorai Moore, of the Bronx.
Moore was charged with robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle,
