Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers

Yonkers police have arrested a man suspected in an alleged carjacking Thursday morning in the Bronx.

The NYPD sent out an alert around 8:30 a.m. to look out for a stolen gray minivan.

They say the incident began when the suspect approached a man inside his vehicle and asked for a ride. The man said no and left the vehicle.

The suspect then punched him, took his keys and fled in a Toyota minivan.

The county’s Real Time Crime Center was able to determine that the vehicle had entered Yonkers via Bronx River Road.

County police located the vehicle in a parking garage around Nepperhan and Ashburton avenues.

The suspect was taken into custody inside an apartment building located at 354 Nepperhan Ave.

Police have identified the man as 28-year-old Shorai Moore, of the Bronx.

Moore was charged with robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle,