WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Heartbroken son seeks justice after mother randomly shot, killed outside Orlando shopping center

By James Tutten,

8 days ago

Channel 9 spoke with a heartbroken son about an innocent woman, police said was shot and killed outside a shopping center.

Police are working to find the person who shot 61-year-old Angela Washington at a shopping plaza Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:51 p.m. on North Lane, near Pine Hills Road.

Washington was shot and killed, but police think the shooter was aiming at someone else.

Original report: Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza

Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore talked to the victim’s son Thursday morning about his mother’s tragic death.

Fernando Washington said his mother was a United States Army veteran from Operation Dessert Storm, and was known in her community at Aunt Angie.

He said Angela Washington spent most of her retirement days babysitting her Godson and helping people with their taxes.

Watch: 'Like a shooting range': Neighbors rush to the aid of girl, 3, shot in car seat

He said his mom was on her way to visit a friend when she got caught in gunfire.

As a minister he says he’s consoled other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence, but he said he’s only just now starting to understand the depths of this kind of pain.

Fernando shared details about his mother, and his quest for justice, as Orlando police work to make an arrest.

Read: 'We are disappointed': Demolition permit issued for DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel

Police want anyone with information about Angela Washington’s death to call 911 or Central Florida Crimeline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0khwxIUJ00
