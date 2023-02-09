Open in App
Palm Coast, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Thief Caught Red-Handed After Forgetting Debit Card at Scene of Crime

By Rob Garguilo,

8 days ago

Pam Coast, FL - A man's been arrested for breaking into a Florida gas station and leaving behind his debit card.

On Sunday morning, law enforcement officials were alerted to a Palm Coast gas station after the gas station's alarm went off.

Upon arrival, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office found the front door of the business unlocked and the interior of the store empty.

Deputies also find a debit card with the name Lantz Kurtz near the register counter.

The gas station owner reviewed surveillance video and saw a man enter the store from the back, take several items, and leave the front door open.

Law enforcement officials recognized Kurtz as the man in the video after Kurtz's vehicle caught fire near the gas station earlier that night.

When officers approached Kurtz, the 20-year-old admitted to breaking into the business and stealing the items.

Kurtz told deputies that he left his debit card behind so that he could return to the store and pay for the stolen items.

Sheriff Rick Staly said of the arrest "he must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them. Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary."

Kurtz was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling/structure and petit theft.

He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

