The Independent

Rust shooting: Halyna Hutchins’ family announce new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

By Bevan Hurley,

7 days ago

Halyna Hutchins ’ family have filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of the cinematographer on the set of Rust in October 2021.

High-profile Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred said during a press conference on Thursday that she had filed the suit on behalf of Hutchins’ parents and sister in the Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking damages from Baldwin and the producers and company behind Rust .

Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe , New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust , was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

Baldwin was charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of the 42-year-old.

Ms Allred said during a press conference on Thursday that Hutchins’ family, who live in Ukraine, were extremely close to her and had been devastated by her death.

Her mother Olga Solovey, who works as a nurse at a Kyiv hospital treating casualties of the illegal Russian invasion, depended on her daughter for emotional and financial support.

Her sister Svetlana Zemko was raising her two young kids while her husband fought on the frontlines of the war, Ms Allred said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U8Uu_0khvJRgX00

Svetlana felt strongly that “anyone who is responsible for her death must be held accountable”, Ms Allred said.

The family had planned to move to the US prior to the war breaking out in February 2022, Ms Allred said.

“She would have brought them to the US when it was possible,” Ms Allred said.

Ms Allred said Baldwin had not contacted the family since the tragedy.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, seeks unspecified damages.

In a pre-recorded video, Svetlana said: “To lose my sister was a horrible experience and one of the biggest losses of my life.

“Even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mc2iD_0khvJRgX00

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, their son Andros and her estate sued Baldwin last February accusing him and the filmmakers of reckless behavior and cost-cutting that led to her death.

The civil action was settled in October 2022

Prosecutors in New Mexico have filed two felony charges of involuntary manslaughter against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins that went off and fatally shot her.

The film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed is also named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit, along with more than a dozen other individuals and entities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfLz1_0khvJRgX00

Baldwin, who is also a co-producer on the Western movie, told investigators that he was informed the gun was safe and has denied he pulled the trigger. An FBI report stated that the gun could not, however, have been fired unless the trigger of the .45-caliber revolver was pulled.

On Wednesday, Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him.

Baldwin’s legal team said prosecutor Andrea Reeb’s position as a New Mexico state lawmaker should prohibit her from holding any authority in a judicial capacity.

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas told The Independent through a spokesperson they had no comment to make at this time.

